Condemned inmates, threat to national security–Prisons

The Nigeria Prisons Service (NPS), has expressed worries over the number of condemned inmates across prison formations, saying the development constituted a threat to national security. The latest statistics of condemned prisoners being held across six facilities built for that purpose, is put at 2, 194. The NPS’ Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Francis Enobore, a Deputy Comptroller of Prisons, who raised the concern in an interview with New Telegraph, appealed to governors, to sign pending death warrants for consequential execution.

Enobore, however, argued that where the states’ chief executives decide not to endorse execution warrants, they could commute the sentence to life imprisonment. “We find it extremely difficult managing this category of persons.

More so, when we have not more than six facilities across the country that are built to receive condemned persons. “But, when we are now faced with a huge number of 2, 194 – far above the capacity of not more than 500 that is officially made available in not more than six locations across the country.

“They constitute very serious threat to the security architecture of prisons. Because, just like I said, you are forced to keep them in a place congested, (and) they get agitated, and when they start to foment trouble, sometimes you have spill-over to the other body of prisoners, who will want to cash on the brewing problem to court further mayhem in the yard.

“And, by extension, is a threat to national security. Because, some of these people…if they succeed in breaking loose – and you know someone that has been sentenced to death, if he succeeds in breaking loose and finds his way into the streets – I wonder what will restrain him from causing havoc.”, Enobore said.

New Telegraph’s investigation revealed that there exists a “silent moratorium” on death penalty in the country, notwithstanding the fact that the section of the 1999 Constitution (as amended), that prescribes capital punishment for murder and other related offences, had yet to be expunged. Meanwhile, the prisons’ spokesman has said that the incidents of jailbreaks and prison riots had been tamed, since the assumption of office of the Comptroller-General (CG), Mr. Ja’afaru Ahmed.

He said: “I will like to put on record that within this short period of time that he has been in charge of the service as a whole, the issue of jailbreaks, escapes, prison riots, disturbances here and there, is almost non-existent.”

