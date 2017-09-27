Confab report’ll address clamour for restructuring – Kalu

Former Governor of Abia State and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) believes that the implementation of 2014 National Conference report is the best way to the clamour for restructuring of Nigeria. He also speaks, in this interview with journalists, on the agitation for the state of Biafra, among other issues

You are known for not being easily swayed from a political position once you are convinced of the cause. And you have remained undaunted despite the challenges you have faced in your political career. Where do you draw your strength from?

It is all about conviction; a conviction that will benefit majority of our people. That is the cause that I fight; it is not my cause; it is a cause that majority of Nigerian people believe in and one which Igbo people believe in. I am Igbo by heart and have never had any regret being an Igbo man. First, I am an Igbere man before being a Nigerian. Before I become an Igbere man, I am a Bende man; before being a Bende man and I am an Abia man then an Igboman. So, I have no regrets of being Igbo, but we should also be Igbos without sentiments and the feelings of others from other parts of the nation must be accommodated.

You are a strong defender of the Igbo cause, but sometime ago, you did say that Igbos have no discipline in terms of politics. In your words: “They are good traders; they are good in anything they do but they do not understand politics and even at that they are their worst enemies.” Can you shed more light on this?

Well you have read about what I said. It was very simple and it has not changed. I continue to say that Igbos are very good doctors, traders, lawyers, pharmacists and other endeavours. But they lack tactics in politics, which is why we are in disarray politically. We are good in every other thing we do, As a matter of fact, we are the salt of the nation and without us the nation will not be sweet. But we are not the salt of the nation politically. So, I will continue to say the truth. Igbos have not learnt to put emotions in politics. They need to be tactful in dealing with other parts of the nation.

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief John Odigie-Oyegun recently said that you have helped improved the fortune of the party since you joined it because of what you do nationally and internationally. What is you take on that?

Since our national chairman said that, I am not in a position to contradict him on his assessment. I also think that President Muhammadu Buhari holds the same opinion and most people who can absorb and believe the truth will also acknowledge that I am a plus to the party like every other person is a plus to what APC is doing. We will continue to build a strong platform that will benefit the Igbo people as well as Nigerians at large and all sections of the country including non-Nigerians that live in Nigeria. We will also continue to expand the platform to accommodate more people and to be able to give fruitful and purposeful leadership to our people.

There are many agitations by different tribes and groups in the country today. What could be responsible for this and what do you suggest as the way out?

I have always insisted that people have a right to agitate for what they want. But I advise both our people and others to base their agitations on the constitution of the country. They should be able to know that we have a constitution. The constitution is our binding factor and there is nowhere in our constitution for agitations for restructuring, secession and so forth. So, the best way to resolve the agitation for restructuring is to present the National Conference report to the National Assembly for it to be passed into law. That is the only way it can become our law. Of the 36 states, we must get 24 to say yes to that and I think President Buhari and the APC should see this option as most feasible way of stopping the agitation. So, I support the implementation of the 2014 confab report and I will like to go with that.

Where do you stand on the call for devolution of power?

The 2014 Confab report is on restructuring, what they have done is more constitutional than people shouting from pillar to post that they want restructuring and not stating where they actually want the restructuring to come from. I support restructuring based on the 2014 National Conference report that recommended an additional state for the South-East. Secession is totally out of it, and I want everybody to have their Biafra at heart. Biafra should be about development for the people, good schools, prompt and full payment of salaries, good roads, free medical services for children and the elderly like I did when I was the governor of the state. The Biafran ideology should not be about carrying guns. Abuses and threats to security and unity of the nation is out of fashion. So, the Biafra we would like to see is one in which everybody is productive, where more youths will go to work, where youths would be engaged in meaningful ventures and not loitering the streets.

With the PDP crisis resolved, some people are jittery that the APC may not retain power come 2019. Do you see that happening?

I see nothing hindering the APC from winning the elections at both the federal and state levels most especially in Abia State.Abia is already an APC state. Since I declared for the party, the place is gradually turning back and they know that this where the truth lies. There is light here in the APC after running through darkness. Abia people and indeed Nigerians will continue to support the APC.

As an international businessman, how has the recession affected you?

Truly, the economic recession has affected me greatly because it is a general issue when you had people who were in government looting the national treasury. The treasury was looted by the last administration and there is nothing to hide about that. Nigerians should also realise that if this current administration did not take over, we would have been in a very terrible situation like we have in Venezuela today. The money they claimed was available was false. Basically, I support questioning the people that looted the country’s treasury, but I want President Buhari to follow due process in doing that. I don’t support going about in the night and breaking into peoples’ houses, including those of judges. We have in our law, how to prosecute people. If the National Judicial Council (NJC) has investigated and found them wanting, the Department of State Security (DSS) or Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can arrest them, but due process must be followed. They should be able to show that they are acting within the contents of our law. Once we go out of our law, it means we have a problem.

What inspired your hosting of the annual Junior Chamber International (JCI) youth summit?

It has always been my opinion that the youth must have a role to play. They have been in partnership with the Orji Uzor Kalu Foundation and we are very proud of them. That they can come to Igbere and march for peace as well as preach peace means that peace is possible and we also believe that peace is possible. I equally believe that what they are preaching is what every Nigerian should do.

What is your advice to the people of Abia?

My advice is very simple and easy to understand. They should support the governor that is on seat now. It is not yet time to assess the governor. Let us be patient to see who he truly is and on election day, we judge him. Let Abians wear their gadgets and be determined that election rigging will no longer be tolerated. We do not get dividends of democracy in Nigeria because peoples rig themselves into power.

