Conte charges Hazard to destroy Atletico

Antonio Conte urged Eden Hazard and Chelsea to seize their opportunity in Wednesday night’s Champions League Group C clash at Atletico Madrid. Diego Costa’s move to re-join Atletico from Chelsea last week is an intriguing sub-plot of the clash, but C o n t e preferred to focus on his current squad on Tuesday. And the Italian wants Belgium playmaker Hazard, who is yet to start in the Premier League this season following his broken ankle in June, to build on his scintillating title-winning displays last season with Chelsea again among Europe’s elite.

“Last season Eden played a really important season, played very well and he was very important for us in winning the league,” Chelsea boss Conte said. “Last season, he showed in every game great talent, to be a really good player, a top player. “This competition is very important for him, but I think it’s important for the team. “This competition brings you to another level. I think he has all the possibilities to do this.

