Copa Lagos takes off Decemer 8

The 2017 edition of the annual Beach soccer tournament, COPA Lagos, organized by Kinetic Sports is set to take place between December 8 and 10 at the Eko Atlantic City. Like in previous editions, this year’s edition will feature a combination of sport, music, fashion and celebrity entertainment that will draw into the night.

The forthcoming edition will feature the Club Challenge that will consist of Pepsi Football Academy with the introduction of a Lagos selected beach soccer side, a Variety of Celebrity Matches between Ex- Internationals and popular Nigerian celebrities and the introduction of female celebrity match, The International Teams challenge will feature the Nigerian Beach Soccer team, the Super Sand Eagles and the National Beach Soccer Teams of Lebanon and The Netherlands.

Managing Director of Kinetic Sports, organisers of COPA Lagos, Samson Adamu, said: “I thank the Sponsors, FCMB, who has been Copa Lagos’ lead Sponsor since inception, special thanks also goes to Pepsi, the official beverage drink company for Copa Lagos, Hero who supplement Pepsi as the officer Beer for the event and Wakanow who joined up as the official Travel Agency for Copa Lagos.

The event will be its normal three days of Soccer, Fashion, Music, business, networking opportunities and fun. Adamu said: “As Organisers, we have diversified the scope beyond beach soccer games to include the complete fan experience, where all participants and attendees amidst the multiple activities enjoy an event with a multi-dimensional focus is a result of Kinetic Sports management’s desire to showcase and support the everincreasing Fashion Culture, Nigerian music and entertainment Industry.

“Kinetic Sports has also lined up several interesting activities including its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) event, tagged ‘Clean the Beach,’ which is aimed at conserving the beach, encouraging cleanliness in the environment and preserving marine life.

The exercise will involve over 200 people that will include beach football players, staff, sponsors, celebrities, influencers and other volunteers.” Furthermore, the initiative will bring together over 100 kids between the ages of 8 and 14 years to the beach to play the Sport with Beach Soccer Stars and Celebrity Players acting as coaches and will teach them the importance of sports for mental development and education.

