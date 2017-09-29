Coronation Merchant Bank graduates analysts from banking, finance academy

Coronation Merchant Bank has the graduation of the first set of analysts from the Coronation MB Academy. In a statement, the bank said the event was culmination of an intensive 8-month trainee programme covering various areas of Banking and financial services including broad based organizational learning across functions, on the Job-learning (experiential), corporate/soft skills development and culture management. Speaking at the ceremony, Ms. Onayimi, Head, Enterprise Management at Coronation Merchant Bank, said the Coronation MB Academy was established to train and provide a pool of competent, capable banking and finance professionals to be well versed in the modern business of Banking and Finance as well as equip them with tools which will empower them to become leaders and build meaningful careers in the industry. According to her, successful trainees from the current set will be engaged by the Bank as Executive Trainees immediately. Onayimi further added that at the Coronation MB Academy, Excellence is the watchword.

“From our talent acquisition process to the quality of facilitators to the curriculum and structure of the programme, participants are given the best instructional and practical experience to enable them attain the highest levels of excellence espoused in the Coronation MB Way. Through our Graduate Trainee Programme, we are poised to develop global talent locally, and raise the next generation of finance leaders for the Bank and the Nigerian economy.

