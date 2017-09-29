Corruption may kill Nigeria soon, Oyebode warns

A professor of International Law and Jurisprudence at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akin Oyebode, yesterday warned that if drastic measures were not put in place urgently to contain the upsurge in the menace of corruption, it may ultimately result in the mortality of Nigeria as a nation-state.

The don gave the warning while speaking at a roundtable organised by the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) on how to ensure citizens’ participation in the war against graft. Delivering a paper on “Mobilising the Citizens to Demand Anti- Corruption Reforms and an End to Impunity and Grand Corruption in Nigeria.”

