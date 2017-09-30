Court strikes out N1.04bn fraud charge against ex-bank chief, 5 others

Justice Hadizat Rabiu- Shagari of a Federal High Court in Lagos has struck out a fraud charge filed against a former Managing Director of Mainstreet Bank Registrars, Mr. Oluwadare Akingbola and five others by the police. The action was sequel to the withdrawal of the charge by the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Ibrahim Idris.

The police has slammed a 7-count charge of alleged N1.04 billion fraud on Akingbola and others before the court. Others listed in the criminal charge alongside Akingbola are: Suleiman Adedokun; Adegbami Adegoke Elijah; Patrick Okoh; Dauda Taiwo Oluwashola and Olufemi Charles Olanihun. Prior to the striking out of the charge against the accused persons whose arraignment were earlier fixed for Friday, police prosecutor, Henry Obiazi, informed the court that the Inspector- General of Police had instructed the prosecution to return the case file.

According to him, the IGP’s decision was consequent upon a letter received from the office of the Attorney- General of the Federation (AGF), indicating plans to re-investigate the matter pursuant to Section 108(1) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015.

