C’River Library calls for attention

Before the advent of the internet, the library was an indispensable avenue for vital sources of information. Library services were not only essential to the public, especially to those who craved for knowledge on virtually every issue, but university authorities across the country spent millions of naira to ensure that their students enjoyed the maximum benefits of library services.

In Cross River State, it was the realization of the critical role the library played in the enhancement of knowledge that informed the first military governor, late Brig. U. J. Esuene to establish the state library in the 70s.

Like all the legacies he left behind, the building housing the library in Calabar was an architectural masterpiece. The location of the library is not only central, it is close to most government offices, including the government house, the old secretariat, the governor’s office and the stadium, among others. This location was carefully chosen to ensure that the library was not far away from the educated public, which at the time, concentrated around the government offices mentioned above.

Interestingly, the library is located on the land where the first prison in Nigeria was sited. On this land was Brickfield prison which was built in 1890. Till date, a small portion of the wall of the prison still stands as part of a lost history.

Before now, the state library was a beehive of activities and it competed favourably with the national library in terms of providing the reading public with assorted types of books for reference, research, pleasure, academic purpose, and all kinds of information, some of which was rear to come by.

Indeed, time was when even workers in the governor’s office library were sourcing for vital information from the state library because of the state of the art facilities at the time. In fact, in the heydays of the Nigerian Chronicle, the state owned newspaper corporation, many Journalists used the state library for their research work. When the University of Calabar was established, books and journals which were not readily available in the university were found at the state library.

The vibrancy of library and its services made many indigenes of the state to offer Library and Information Science as a course of study because the atmosphere was inviting, Librarians were respected, and they were seen as repository of knowledge because of the impression that they had a fairly good understanding of historical and contemporary issues as well as other critical information at their finger tips.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that many people who grew up in Calabar in particular and Cross River State in general, had at one time or the other in the 70s through the 90s, visited the state library in search of one form of information or the other. In fact, many people borrowed books from that library to attend to their information need.

Investigation by our correspondent revealed that quite apart from providing library services, the state library generated revenue to the state coffers. A source in the state library, who begged not to be named, disclosed that before now, most workshops, seminars and conferences were held in the ground floor of the library which has three large halls.

“At a point, three activities were holding in those halls at the same time and one would only need to identify which programme he was billed to attend to avoid embarrassment,” he said.

Outside the edifice, other social gatherings like wedding, concerts and church programmes were being held, making the library one of the busiest places, if not the busiest, at the time. However today, all that is now history.

The state library has not only lost its attraction in all ramifications, it is gradually going into extinction. A visitor to the state library today might think that soldiers who fought in the Second World War used the place as their camp and after the war, helped themselves to the facilities there and disappeared.

The library is now an eye-sore, with the building in a tattered state. A lady who works with the state library told our correspondent thus; “The roof of the building is bedraggled, with rain destroying vital information which the management of the library stored on the last floor. In fact, these last floors serves as archive for the library and because the roof had long ripped open, with the last floor turning into a swimming pool, those vital documents have been lost.”

Although she explained that the decay that has become the lot of the library started during Senator Liyel Imoke’s period, the situation has since degenerated, leaving the few remaining workers to constantly fear for their lives. This fear, she noted, is as a result of cracks on the building which poses serious danger to the occupants.

Indeed, to say that the state library has been abandoned is an understatement; it has been forgotten. It is as if the state government is saying the library is no longer necessary and its services are no longer needed.

When our correspondent visited the library, many workers there refused to speak because, according to them, the library has not been accorded the needed attention and government has made up its mind to run down the place. The few who agreed to speak on the deplorable condition of the library pleaded strenuously for protection because they wouldn’t know what the reaction of government would be.

Nonetheless, many people have continued to wonder why a structure that has contributed to knowledge in the state has been left to rot without government showing the slightest sign of interest. How much was Esuene earning that he could leave virile structures such as the library behind? It should not be forgotten that Esuene rebuilt the ruins caused by the civil war and with less money than what today’s governors now earn, he left many edifices standing to his credit.

So, why does the present administration look the other way while the state legacy gradually gives way? The library, as it currently stands, is a disgrace to the state. For a structure that has lost windows, doors, books, and other facilities to time, it is an absurdity to expect maximum efficiency, effectiveness and the greatest value from it.

In recent time, the Federal Government has been making frantic efforts to revive the quality of education in the country. All manner of policies have been put in place to encourage reading, yet the Cross River State example is far from a rousing applause. The state government should, as a matter of policy, reform the library sector and acquire books for its services. Alternatively, government should refurbish the building in a way it will meet modern demands and establish e-library there as has been done in neigbouring Akwa Ibom State.

The tradition of allowing major structures and institutions to rot to the point where it becomes an artefact does not do the government any good given the resources that was used to establish such institution or raise such structures. The library is one of the longest mind-molding institutions anywhere in the world and allowing it to disappear, will be a disservice to the public, the education sector and the general information sector that the library represents.

