C’River Library calls for attention.

Before the advent of the internet, the library was an indispensable avenue for vital sources of information. Library services were not only essential to the public, especially to those who craved for knowledge on virtually every issue, but university authorities across the country spent millions of naira to ensure that their students enjoyed the maximum benefits of library services.

In Cross River State, it was the realization of the critical role the library played in the enhancement of knowledge that informed the first military governor, late Brig. U. J. Esuene to establish the state library in the 70s. Like all the legacies he left behind, the building housing the library in Calabar was an architectural masterpiece.

The location of the library is not only central, it is close to most government offices, including the government house, the old secretariat, the governor’s office and the stadium, among others.

This location was carefully chosen to ensure that the library was not far away from the educated public, which at the time, concentrated around the government offices mentioned above. Interestingly, the library is located on the land where the first prison in Nigeria was sited. On this land was Brickfield prison which was built in 1890. Till date, a small portion of the wall of the prison still stands as part of a lost history.

Before now, the state library was a beehive of activities and it competed favourably with the national library in terms of providing the reading public with assorted types of books for reference, research, pleasure, academic purpose, and all kinds of information, some of which was rear to come by. Indeed, time was when even workers in the governor’s office library were sourcing for vital information from the state library because of the state of the art facilities at the time.

In fact, in the heydays of the Nigerian Chronicle, the state owned newspaper corporation, many Journalists used the state library for their research work. When the University of Calabar was established, books and journals which were not readily available in the university were found at the state library.

The vibrancy of library and its services made many indigenes of the state to offer Library and Information Science as a course of study because the atmosphere was inviting,

Librarians were respected, and they were seen as repository of knowledge because of the impression that they had a fairly good understanding of historical and contemporary issues as well as other critical information at their finger tips.

It would not be an exaggeration to say that many people who grew up in Calabar in particular and Cross River State in general, had at one time or the other in the 70s through the 90s, visited the state library in search of one form of information or the other. In fact, many people borrowed books from that library to the credit.

