Dalung okay with WAFU Cup silver

Minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung, has expressed satisfaction with the silver medal won by the home-based Super Eagles in the WAFU Nations Cup final.

Dalung who was in Accra to cheer the team during their 4-1 loss to hosts Ghana in the final stated that sportsmanship was not only about winning but also losing.

“We cannot win the trophy all the time and that’s why it’s called sports. Overall, the players did very well but unfortunately they came second. I am not disappointed but satisfied with their performance.”

The Minister urged the Technical Departmemt of the Nigeria Football Federation to work with the team’s coaching crew led by Salisu Yussuf to correct the flaws noticed in the course of the competition.

“They did very well but of course the technical crew will go back to review the match and amend certain strategic shortfalls in terms of coordination in our play, but overall, we must sincerely admit that they did well,” Dalung added.

