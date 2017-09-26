Dangote: Kidnapping crippling agribusiness investment

Caleb Onwe

Abuja

Chairman of Dangote group of Companies, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has raised the alarm over spate of kidnapping in the country. He said it was scaring investors and crippling government’s effort at reviving the agriculture sector.

Dangote made the remarks yesterday in Abuja, at the ongoing Agric Expo and Conference, organised by Nigeria Agribusiness Group in collaboration with other private and public sector agencies.

Dangote, who was represented at the event by one of the Executive Directors of the group, Engr. Mosul Ahmed, was speaking on the ” Challenges facing Agribusiness Investors in Nigeria.”

He said that most of the big farms along the Kaduna-Abuja highway have practically been abandoned for fear of being kidnapped by men of the underworld, who have held sway in that axis of the country for some time now.

“The security situation in the country is discouraging agribusiness investors. Most of the people that have large farms along the Kaduna-Abuja road have abandoned the farm due to the menace of kidnapping”

The businessman also berated governments at all levels for not co-operating enough with investors in the sector. He said that there was lack of inter-governmental cooperation which should create the synergy required to produce the desired result in the sector.

He argued that the desire to make agriculture the mainstay of Nigerian economy may never be realised, except the various governments begin to work together where necessary, especially in terms of securing land for commercialised agriculture.

“Agriculture cannot strive in this country, except there is cooperation between all the agencies of government.

Inter-governmental cooperation is lacking in terms of galvanising the kind of support that investors need in the sector”, he noted.

