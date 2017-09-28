Danjuma tasks Mambilla Plateau people on peace building

Chairman, Presidential Committee on North-East Initiative (PCNI), Lt.-General Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), yesterday urged the people of the Mambilla Plateau in Taraba State to eschew violence and build peace that would foster development of the area and state.

Danjuma made the call at a Peace Building Town Hall meeting, organised by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in partnership with United Nations High Commissioner for Refugee (UNHCR) in collaboration with PCNI in Gembu.

The PCNI chairman noted that the resuscitation of the Mambilla Hydro-Power project by President Muhammadu Buhari would be stalled if the people failed to ensure peace in the area.

Represented by Brigadier General Habila Vintenaba, Chairman, Security sub-committee of PCNI, Danjuma appealed to the various ethnic groups on the plateau to give peace a chance to enable government achieve the hydro-power project for economic development of the country.

He said: “Conflict often leads to stagnation which further retards development anywhere in the world.

The resuscitation of the Mambilla hydroelectric power project by President Buhari should be a strong reason why peace should be preferable to violence on the plateau

