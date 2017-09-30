Darling! show me how to love you (Part 3)

If you are yet to build, own or rent a personal apartment and you are wooing a lady for marriage, you are not yet ready to start a family. She might not say yes to you until she has confidence that your love is the type that has capacity to protect her. She desires A LOVE THAT PROTECTS. There is an unmarried lady who comes from a polygamous home where her mother was the third or fourth wife, whose children were treated as nobodies or slaves. There is a lady who grew up as a house maid under a bully of a couple. This has negatively affected her self confidence. This kind of lady looks forward to a husband that will show her LOVE THAT BUILDS SELF ESTEEM.

If you approach her with intimidating tendencies, you cannot get a wife from her because she might perceive and treat you like a godfather rather than a husbandto- be. If you are not sensitive or you are ignorant about her plight and you marry her, you should get ready to cope with her inferiority complex and other possible problems in marriage. If you marry her with your attitude, you stand the danger of losing her to a possibly wretched young man out there, who will deliberately build her self esteem as desired. Marital relationship is a heart thing. Someone can be living with you as a spouse whereas the person’s heart is with someone else. The kind of lady in question requires a husband that should make her feel important as a human being.

She needs a guy that will adore her, treat her like a queen, possibly fund her further education or help her discover her hidden talents. She does not need a husband or guy that will compete with her in terms of success achievements or a guy that shouts her down at the slightest provocation. She does not require a guy that will further show her how useless she is as a human being or a guy that will treat her as a house girl or servant, rather than as a wife. She needs a love that boosts her self confidence. If you do not have that kind of love, you are not her husband.

As an unmarried lady, you should know that a guy who stutters or is a shy person or is less educated than you are, may not be willing to pay your bride price or dowry if you are the type that intimidates him with your certificates or some other superior qualities that you possess. One major debt that you owe this kind of husband-to-be is to subject certain critical decisions to his approval just to help boost his confidence level as the guy in the relationship. For instance, never render a public presentation on behalf of you both, without his approval. Your decision to further your education or make a financial investment must be subjected to his approval. You must be as transparent and humble as possible in your relationship with him.

To end this piece, I must remind you that “the heart is deceitful above all things, and desperately wicked: who can know it?” (Jeremiah 17:9). This is why you must marry someone whose heart has been surrendered to the control of him who has the heart of kings in his hands. “The king’s heart is in the hand of the Lord. Like the rivers of water, he turns it wherever he wishes. Every way of a man is right in his own eyes but the Lord weighs the hearts” (Proverbs 21:1-2). “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding. In all your ways, acknowledge him and he shall direct your paths. Do not be wise in your own eyes. Fear the Lord and depart from evil” (Proverbs 3:5-7). Because marriage is a mystery, you cannot achieve a successful marriage, relying on your limited human understanding. You need to partner with the living God and this partnership has to do with heart connection and relationship with him. Life is not all about you. As long as you remain yourself, you cannot cope with the emerging troubles of this wicked world.

Jesus said: “If anyone desires to come after me, let him deny himself, take up his cross and follow me” (Matthew 16:24). You need to first, surrender your heart to superior power of the only one who loves you so much, sacrificed, died and rose again after three days (John 3:16). He made grace for salvation available. When you surrender, he will then possess your heart, conquer sin in your life and give you peace amidst many storms. Anything that possesses your heart has possessed your entire life. Even your marital issues are too small for him to handle. Cast “all your care upon him for he careth for you” (1st Peter 5:7). You need to get married. At the same time, you need a marriage that will not truncate your destiny and leave you in sorrows.

Here on earth, you can have a joyful marriage but you cannot do it, relying on your own power and understanding alone. More importantly, where will you spend your eternity? Make Jesus Christ your personal friend for real. He is ever faithful. Just say this prayer in your heart right now: “Lord Jesus! I come to you as I am. Please, forgive me my sins. Wash me with your precious blood. I confess you Jesus as my Lord and saviour. Grant me my heart desire in marriage and fire up my love for you from today, to the end of my sojourn on earth. Thank you for taking over my life from today in Jesus name. Amen! Congratulations!

