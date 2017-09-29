After Declaration for 2019 Presidency: EFCC arrests Fayose’s aides over N7bn bailout fund

On a day Governor Ayodele Fayose declared his presidential ambition, the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday swooped on key officials of his government. Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo, and the State Accountant General, Mrs. Yemisi Owolabi, were taken into custody by the anti-graft agency. The commissioner and accountant general were arrested in Abuja.

The two were in the nation’s capital for the monthly Joint Accounts Allocation Committee (JAAC) meeting. New Telegraph learnt that the Ekiti State government officials were arrested over alleged misapplication of N7 billion bailout fund.

“The officials have explanation to give on the use of bailout fund the state government got. Specifically, we are probing the use of N7 billion diversion. There are questions to ask. What happened to the huge sum is our major concern.

“From our investigation so far, we believe that a sum of N7 billion was diverted by the state officials,” a source at the anti-graft agency told New Telegraph. The Head of Media and Publicity of the EFCC, Mr. Wilson Uwujaren, who confirmed the arrest, said the top officials were arrested after their failure to honour previous invitations. According to Uwujaren, Ojo and Owolabi will face interrogation over the alleged misuse of bailout funds by the state government.

“Ekiti State Commissioner for Finance and the Account General are currently in the custody of the EFCC. They were picked up on Thursday (yesterday) following their refusal to honour previous invitations for interrogation in relation to pending investigation on the misuse of bailout funds by the Ayodele Fayose administration,” Uwujaren said in a statement. Fayose has kicked against the arrest. The governor said the antigraft agency is just chasing shadows with the arrest of the state officials. Speaking on the receipt of the bailout, Fayose said: “Ekiti got the least of the bailout fund. Ekiti got only N4.7 billion but the state’s wage bill is N2.6 billion while the local government area is N2.4 billion.

This automatically amounts to the fact that if the bailout fund is used only and strictly for salaries, it could not have paid salaries of both state and local governments’ workers for one month. “May I say to you again very carefully, I don’t appropriate money in Ekiti, rather I give the receipt of our allocation to the labour leaders. I have a standing committee of the labour leaders and I gave that right to share money in Ekiti. So they are only chasing shadow.

“The labour leaders came out and told them that our governor did not divert the bailout money. Our governor gave out the bailout fund to appropriate. So coming to arrest state officials simply because I declared today, you are wasting your time.”

He accused the antigraft agency of breaching the law with the arrest of the commissioner and accountant general. His words: “I want to say expressly that there is a court order against the EFCC that says no official of the Ekiti State must be invited by EFCC. EFCC wrote a petition against the judge that gave that judgement.

They wrote that the file should be resent to the Chief Judge to be transferred to Akure and it was thrown out in Akure. “EFCC is busy acting against the rule of law. For us to fight corruption, allegation is not enough. Stories are also not enough.

To fight corruption, you must allow due process, you must respect court judgement.” Speaking on Channels TV last night, Fayose said the arrest of the state officials won’t deter him from pursuing his presidential ambition. “So, arresting my Accountant General and the Commissioner for Finance today is shameful. Why did it coincide with my declaration? You are intolerant of my opposition, and I cannot be perturbed by that. Even my predecessors have been accused of corrupt practices with documents sent to the EFCC, yet nobody has invited him one day.

“I can’t be bothered by their strategies and conspiracies. It is a matter of time. Accusing someone of corruption does not make anybody corrupt. If that is your strategy against 2019, you will equally fail, because anybody charged to court is assumed innocent until the court says otherwise.

Don’t come and tell us stories. You know what the problems are,” he said. Meanwhile, the state government has described the arrest as “further demonstration of the anti-corruption agency’s irresponsibility.” The state government, in a statement issued by Special Assistant to Governor Fayose on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said: “The EFCC is obviously living up to its status as the attack-dog of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, but Ekiti State government under Governor Ayodele Fayose cannot be intimidated.

“It is obvious that the hawks around President Muhammadu Buhari are afraid of Governor Fayose’s declaration to contest the presidential election in 2019, hence the usual panicky measure of arresting government officials in Ekiti on the day of his declaration, with the view to embark on another round of media trial against the governor and his government.”

The government challenged the EFCC to tell Nigerians what has been done to the loads of petitions written against the immediate past APC government of Dr. Kayode Fayemi, asking: “What has the EFCC done to those involved in the grass-cutting scam and the $43 million Ikoyi scam?” Meanwhile, the move by the EFCC to get the Appeal Court to reverse itself on earlier ruling dismissing the commission’s application to get a stay of execution on the order to de-activate Fayose’s two bank accounts suffered yet another setback yesterday, as the court adjourned the case to November 7. Justice Hammad Belgore of the Appeal Court, Ado-Ekiti, Ekiti State capital, gave EFCC’s failure to serve the bank, as second respondent a notice of hearing of the date of the motion, as reason for the adjournment.

