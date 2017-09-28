Defunct IPOB to FG: Produce Kanu, father, mother, others

Steve Uzoechi and Igbeaku ORJI

OWERRI

The defunct Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) has called on the United Nations’ mission and other global authorities to prevail on the federal government to produce their leader, Nnamdi Kanu whose whereabouts had remained unknown following the invasion of his residence a fortnight ago by the military.

Also, Kanu’s siblings are asking the military to produce the IPOB leader, saying his physical presence was necessary at the moment as they insisted that Kanu was in the house when the military invaded his private home on September 14.

Specifically, they said IPOB leader had not been seen since the September 14 raid of their home at Afara Ukwu Ibeku, Umuahia by the army.

Kanu’s younger brother, Prince Emma Kanu said yesterday that the army must produce him as he was convinced that the army met him in the house during the raid, hence the military was in a position to know his whereabouts.

He said: “It is either they (soldiers) captured him or killed him when they attacked our house. If they captured him they should release him to the police and if they killed him they should produce the corpse because he was last seen moments before the raid”, insisting that the family had been searching for the IPOB leader and his parents after the military’s attack without success.

Although the army had said that Kanu was not in its custody, dismissing the allegation as false, Kanu’s younger brother called on the international community to prevail on the army to produce his parents and the IPOB leader.

Similarly, Emma Powerful, spokesman for the group in a statement, rechoed Kanu’s younger brother’s position, saying nothing had been heard about Kanu’s whereabouts since his private home was invaded by the military on September 14.

Powerful said: “Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, who incidentally holds a British citizenship has been missing since a detachment of the military stormed his residence on Thursday 14, September 14, 2017.

“Since this brutal assault that left 28 dead inside his compound, including two of his cousins, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu along with his parents, His Royal Majesty Eze Israel Kanu and Ugoeze Sally Nmeme Kanu has not been seen. The video footage of the assault and the extent of havoc on his family home is in the public domain”.

Video clips and photographs of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu’s bedroom riddled with bullet holes from the guns of the Nigerian soldiers that stormed the palace are evident till today.

“What the world is witnessing is a well-orchestrated and premeditated mass slaughter of unarmed civilians with the consent of South-East governors. That Umahi, Ikpeazu, Okorocha, Obiano and Ugwuanyi acquired the cover of Python Dance II to unleash state terrorism against unarmed people is an indictment on the predatory brand of politics Biafrans are forced to endure.”

Like this: Like Loading...