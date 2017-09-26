Delta threatens to sack lecturers for sales of handouts, extortion

Worried by the unabated practice of selling handouts to students of higher institutions in the state, Delta State Government has read riot act to lecturers of tertiary institutions across the state to desist from the practice or face the wrath of the government.

This was as the state government warned that any form of extortion, harassment of students would no longer be condoned as any lecturer found guilty of such offences risk the chance of been sacked.

The state governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, who was represented by the Chairman of the Governing Council of the DeltaStateSchoolof HealthTechnology, Ofuoma-Ughelli, Dr. Nelson Ejakpovi, read the riot act during the meeting of the governing councils and school management with heads of departments and members of academic staff of the institutionto outlaw suchmenaceinthe schoolsystemacrossthestateandthreatened legal action against any culprit.

The Chairman hinted that any form of extortion, harassment of students through sales of handouts and other lecture materials would attract severe punishment.

He said: “No one should force students to buy anything to attract marks; we are here to instill knowledge and that, we must do for us to achieve the desired objectives of producing graduates that can favourably compete in the provision of middle-level power for the state and the country at large.

“Sales of handouts and printed materials, including sales of unauthorised textbooks have been banned in the institution. As a lecturer and author of books you should not coerce or force the students to buy the books;

you need to take them to reputable book stores outside the school and sell to the public.”

He explained that the School of Health Technology has one of the most modern and best equipped e-library in the country, saying students should be encouraged to make use of the library.

While insisting that the lecturers should not only avail themselves of the opportunity offer by the library to broaden their knowledge, he saidthey should assist students to upgrade their knowledge with the facilities.

He pointed out that the resources of the institution were grossly affected by the recession currently confronting the country, the governor challenged the management and heads of departments to be more prudent in the management of its resources.

The Chairman said: “We realise the effects of the economic recession on our operations, but we have to thank Governor Ifeanyi Okowa for his administration’s assistance to the school. He has not only ensured that workers’ salary is paidasatwhendue, butfewmonthsago, he directed that funds be released for the supplyof equipmentandteachingmaterials to various departments in order to position the school towards achieving full accreditation of its courses.

