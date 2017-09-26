‘Why we demolished Asaba sex village’

Dominic Adewole

ASABA

Chairman of Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, Chuks John Obusom, yesterday said his administration demolished a sex village at the Abraka axis of Asaba because underage girls were the major prostitutes there.

Abraka in Asaba harbours non-indigenes, especially those from Nupe, Idoma, Tiv, Hausa-Fulani, Birom, Igala and Yoruba.

Obusom regretted that the camp became the hideout of kidnappers, cultists and armed robbers, as suspected killers of the Obi of Ubulu-Uku, Edward Akaeze, were arrested there early last year.

The chairman, who gave account of his stewardship at a media interactive session in Asaba, said child traffickers also took advantage of the place to smuggle vulnerable girls out of the country for sex work.

He said: “The place was gradually becoming another Sodom and Gomorrah. What we did was to demolish the sex camp. We did not arrest the minors that engaged in illicit sex, we took them up and engaged them in reorientation to change their psyche.”

The chairman said the Ogbeafor Primary School in Asaba was demolished to pave the way for the ultra-modern Central Park his administration proposed to build to decongest the popular Ogbeogonogo Market, having received expressed permission from the state government.

Obusom said a twin revenue court was built and inaugurated to reinforce revenue byelaws and outlaw illegal collection of money by unauthorised persons.

He said: “I have over 50 identification letters that I have refused to sign. I did this not to sign away the welfare, future, destiny and job slots of the people under my watch to non-indigenes.”

