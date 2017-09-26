Dismissal of lecturers not an attack on ASUU – LASU VC

The recent dismissal of LASU-ASUU Chairman, Dr. Isaac Oyewunmi, his deputy, Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, and 13 other members of staff by the university’s management has continued to generate debate. While the union has described it as an affront on the body, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Olanrewaju Fagbohun has debunked such claim. In this interview with, the Law Professor insisted that the university was fair to all parties concerned before wielding the big stick.

What message was the university passing with the recent dismissal of its workers including two strong leaders of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU)?

One of the things we have put in place at the Lagos State University (LASU) and which we are pursuing vigorously is the matter of whistleblowing. We are encouraging our students, staff and other membersof theuniversitycommunityto expose illegal dealings on the campus whether among the students, staff or management. And, no matter whose ox is gored, we assure you that justice will be done.

But a section of the stakeholders believe the real targets are the two ASUU leaders and that others are merely victims of circumstance. How true is this claim?

I will start by saying that I am also a member of ASUU-LASU, so why would I wanttodestroyaunionthatIamamember, and which I know has added great value to this institution? There is simply nothing like that. What the public should know is that the university is addressing a matter connected with transgression of the rules and regulations of the university on the part of individuals and not the union.

We must note that we are first employeesof theuniversitybeforebeingmembers of any union. So as an employee, you owe certain duties and responsibilities to the institution, and when you run afoul of the rules, you are called to account. That is exactly what has happened in the two cases of Dr. Oyewunmi and Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu respectively.

There is also an allegation that the pressure to reopen the investigation was from the state government. Is there any interest in the matter from the state as alleged in some quarters?

By the time you read the proceedings of this case you would see that former Governor Fashola himself had sent text to my predecessor, asking for update on the matter.

And when my predecessor was leaving office he handed over a report to the current Pro-Chancellor on the matter, stating that though the matter was being investigated, it was not yet concluded. So, when the matter was brought up again on October 6, 2016, a copy of the petition was sent to Governor Akinwunmi Ambode, the Deputy Governor, Speaker of the state House of Assembly, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice, the Special Adviser on Education, the Chancellor and the Pro-Chancellor.

So, on 28th October 2016, the Attorney- Generalrequestedtheuniversitytoupdate hisofficeonthematter. TheSpecialAdviser made a similar request on 13th December 2016. Thus, what we did was to set up another fact-finding panel, the recommendations of which were referred to the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee. So, thereisnothingoutof place for the government to seek update on the matter.

There are allegations that the committee wasn’t thorough in its investigation and that members didn’t have access to the petition until the day the committee sat and that three of them had refused to sign the verdict. How true is this?

I will be happy to see members of Council, who would come out to say he or she was not a party to the decision and that thorough investigation was not carried out. Let me give you the genesis of this matter. WhenIreceivedthepetitionIwrote to Dr. Oyewunmi to comment on the petition and he denied the allegations.

I wrote to the three members of staff who were mentioned in the petition and they all responded that Dr. Oyewunmi indeeddemandedforthemoneyin question to process the results of the students. It was premised on this that a five-man fact-finding panel, headed by Prof. Michael Ikhariale was set up.

The panel’s report dated 16th January 2017, recommended that Dr. Oyewunmi had a case to answer. It is instructive to note that the fact-finding panel called the petitioner and four other witnesses, while Dr. Oyewunmi also appeared before the panel.

And in the case of Dr. Adebowale Adeyemi-Suenu, who was dismissed for misconductrelatingtoalterationof marks. It followed information from students that some withdrawn students of the Department of History and International Studies had returned to the university through the assistance of some members of staff, and I directed the University Integrated Data Centre (LIDC) to carry out a forensic audit of changes made during the 2015/2016 academic session.

The forensic evidence linked the PF number and password of Dr. Adeyemi- Suenu to the alterations, thus, I directed theDeanof the Facultytoinvestigatesame. And, indeedthe Facultyof Arts set-upa fiveman Fact-Finding Panel on Wednesday 25th January 2017. Ireceivedthereportof thepanelon27th March 2017. There was a majority report signed by four membersof thepanelincluding the Chair, Dr. Abidemi Atolagbe.

The minorityreportwasissuedbyDr. Aboderin- Shonibare, whoalsohappenstobetheTreasurer/ FinancialSecretary of ASUU-LASU. The positionof themajorityreportwas that Dr. Adebowale-Suenu had a case to answer. In consequence of this, a query was issued to him on 3rd of April 2017 by the Academic Staff Establishment to explain his involvement in the allegation of alteration of results. He denied the allegations in hisresponseof 5thApril2017.

The casewas, thus, referred to the Joint Council/Senate (Academic) Disciplinary Committee. The Committee interacted with 23 witnesses and also with Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu. The Committee established among others that 12 students, who had earlier been classified as withdrawn on the ground of academic weakness, having between four and eight outstanding courses had their results in the courses changed to pass grade and their academic status upgraded from withdrawn to good standing.

The changes effected on the withdrawn students were done on 9th and 25th November 2016 with Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu’s PF number and password. And, of course, during his oral testimony before the committee, Dr. Adeyemi- Suenu defended the charges of result upgrade of the 12 withdrawn students by referring to them as mere recommendations for presentation to the departmental board, but was mistakenly given to the computer operator due to his haste to meet a deadline for a trip.

However, Mr. Olawale Oladimeji, the computer operator of the department, however, debunked Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu’s claim. He stated that Dr. Adeyemi-Suenu was seated with him during the correction exercise, but left later when the correction had been completed and submitted for uploading.

Mr. Oladimeji’s statement was corroborated by Mr. Olatunde Olatundun, the clerical staff of the department. So, the decision of the Council was premised on the above misconducts of the two lecturers. And by the provisions of the Conditions of Service Guiding Senior Staff of Lagos State University, 2008, manipulation of student’s records and result attracts dismissal as sanction.

The university acted strictly in conformity with its rules and regulations. In fact, on that particular day, there were 24 out of 26 Governing Council members in attendance at the meeting. The other two could not make it because one was in Europe and the other just lost his wife. So, for the first time, we had a large number of members at the meeting and they took a unanimous decision on the matter.

As a lawyer and going by the university’s rules, does request for bribe carry the same punishment as collection of bribe?

If you look through the rules governing the conduct of both staff and management of the university you would see that whether you collected or attempted to collect, or you even induced somebody to collect, it is same punishment as applicable to actual collection. The university’s regulation is very clear about that.

Dr. Olatunji Abanikanda was last year demoted from being a Professor to a Senior Lecturer. But, his name has also featured in the case of Dr. Oyewunmi. What specific role did he play? How true is it that he had acted in retaliation of his demotion? It is interesting to note that at the time this matter was first investigated, Dr. Olatunji Abanikanda was the Director of the LASU External System, where the issue had happened and he had chaired the panel that earlier sat on the matter.

And when he was invited by both the panel and the committee, he had appeared with audio recordings of almost everyone concerned in the matter which was played in the open including where Dr. Oyewunmi himself had confirmed requesting for N50,000 from seven students.

The audio clip of Dr. Oyewunmi’s recorded conversation with Dr. Abanikanda wherein he stated that: “Mo pada lo ba Alhaji, a jo so, it is a fact” and I went back to M.O.B that, o sele nitoo to” meaning “it happened truly.” Does it mean thatbecause you don’t like the sourceof anevidence, doyouthrowitaway in spite of its credibility? But, whether you like the source of an evidence or not, an evidence is an evidence.

But why does the petitioner answer two different names as a student and as petitioner? How are we sure of the true identity of the petitioner?

Yes, we have Abiodun Davies Alabi and Abiodun Adebola Jolaosho. The gentle man’s name is the former and he told the panel that he adopted the latter simply for securityreasons. Inlaw, assoonassomeone emerges to lay claim to a petition, you take him as the petitioner and you can only ask why he chose to use another name in the first instance. In fact, the young man explained that unknown persons had many times trailed him to the address he used for the letter and that his uncle had warned him of the strange faces loitering around his house.

Since the petitioner had graduated in 2013, why did he choose to write the petition again in 2016? Why did he wait for three years before bringing up the matter?

I have explained this many times. The young man did not just petition in 2016, he had been consistently making the allegationasfarbackas2008whenthematterwas still fresh. He onlyinsistedhe wouldnot stop until he sees to the end of the case.

