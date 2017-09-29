DMO bill scales second reading in Enugu assembly

A bill to provide for establishment of a debt management office (DMO) in Enugu State, yesterday scaled the second reading in the state House of Assembly. The bill entitled “Enugu State Debt Management Office (DMO) and Other Matters Connected therein with House Bill No. 11, 2017” was sponsored by the House Leader, Hon. Ikechukwu Ezeugwu was debated on the floor of the House.

Members applauded the bill, describing it as timely and would bring about prudence in the management of resources accruing to the state and the liabilities therewith. Urging his colleagues to support the bill for its eventual passage into law, Ezeugwu stressed on the importance of the bill, noting that when established, the DMO would advise the government on how to handle debts of the state with a view to ensuring prudence in state’s funds or resources.

