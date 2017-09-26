Don chides parents for aiding wards to cheat

The alarming increase of examination malpractices and cheating in internal and external examinations in schools have been blamed mainly on some parents, who aid their children and wards to cheat and pass their examinations at all cost.

According to a University of Lagos (UNILAG) don and Chief Examiner of the 2017 edition of Mike Okonkwo Essay competition, Prof. Hope Eghagha, who expressed dissatisfaction over the rate of cheating in the competition, the menace is a serious problem which should be addressed without further delay.

Eghegha, the Head of Department of English at UNILAG, however, warned parents to desist from such practice, saying “if parents assist or help their children and wards to cheat in examination in order to pass, they are invariably destroying their future.”

He added: “A lot of cheating went on in the essay competition as parents and teachers helped the students to write the essay. Some students simply downloaded materials from the Internet and submitted same as their original work. It is a serious problem as parents, teachers, sibling wrote the essay for the students. You can only teach them, and not to write it for them.”

Eghagha also expressed worry about how some parents encourage their wards to patronise “magic centres,” which he said has damaged the life and education of such children, even as stressed that “we have to remove this from our school system.”

Besides, he said many of the essays examined failed to address Nigeria issues, as the students did not write about Nigeria, but other developed countries, insisting that parents should teach and allow their children to know more about Nigeria, their country.

For the assessment, the chief examiner pointed out that the essays were judged by mechanical accuracy, use of language, originality of thought, and thematic focus.

After which, he said 10 participants were selected and invited for the second stage of the competition that is mainly a confirmatory procedure, and to ensure that the first stage winners were indeed the authentic writers of the shortlisted essays.

At the end of the exercise, Alexandra Nwigwe, a student of Vivian Fowler Memorial College for Girls emerged as the overall winner with 90 per cent having scores 80 per cent in the first stage; while Jesuduntan Mercy Ipinmoye of Corona Secondary School, Agbara, Ogun State, came second with 80 per cent and 72 per cent in the first stage.

Akingbade Gbenga, a student of Emerald High School, Lagos, came third with 80 per cent and 70 per cent in the first stage.

The winners were presented with their prizes during the 18th Mike Okonkwo Annual Lecture, entitled: “Made in Nigeria Products: The Vehicle for Sustainable Development,” organised yearly to celebrate the birthday of the Presiding Bishop of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission (TREM), Bishop Mike Okonkwo at the Muson Centre, Onikan, Lagos.

