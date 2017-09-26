Don’t disturb; Nnamdi Kanu is observing siesta

Nigerians are very interesting people of different dimensions and expressive proportions. We are so blessed with different kinds of people with special skills and endowments, that there is hardly any dull moment in our daily lives. All you need to do to catch the fun of the day is to tune in to any of the social media platforms; you will enjoy the rubrics of our everyday banter and the flow of public discourse. Nigerians are a very happy people, even in the midst of squalor and penury; we still find our expressive spirit basking in the ecstasy of a hopeful tomorrow. Our can-do spirit is also a huge resource that has kept many travelling on the tortuous journey of hoping against hope.

Barely two weeks ago before Operation Python Dance became official routine engagement of the Nigeria Army in the South-East; we saw television footages of the “Commander General” of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu trying to explain to his audience how soldiers disrupted his siesta following his boys confrontation with the soldiers on their way to his house. He spoke with the gusto and authority of a man who has conquered a territory and just waiting for proclamation. You could feel the air of confidence. His gait was magisterial. He was walking grandly back to his residence with array of bare-body youths who have since found him as their unsung hero. Clad in his Jewish thumps, with admixture of colours to denote his Biafran identity, he was bouncing majestically as he chorused through the untarred street to his father’s house.

Not until that day, I never knew Kanu was still being spoon-fed by his father as an able-bodied adult; he still hibernates in his father’s compound calling the shots for a Biafran country, when he’s supposed to be running a home. When I was reminded that he is actually a Briton; that was when the full import of his assignment began to tell on me. Having stir crises back home here, he will disguise and cross our unmanned borders, escape to Britain where he will be welcomed with open embrace by his British compatriots. Following the ill-defined prediction of a possible break-up of Nigeria in 2015 by the United States of America, they were disappointed that Nigeria crossed that line and still remains a country though with several crises dotting the political landscape. But the conspiracy theory is not lost on us. It does appear from the prediction of the Western powers that they would prefer to have a Nigeria broken into pieces of smaller nations to make it easier for economic exploitations. High on the agenda of any American interest is economic consideration.

If the United States of America so much loves Nigeria, how come it didn’t become handy to efforts at finding permanent solutions to the Boko Haram insurgents? They didn’t just refuse giving logistics support by way of arms and ammunition; they reportedly denied us human and material assistance to help nip the insurgency in the bud ab initio. They probably thought Boko Haram will be the beginning of the end of what is called Nigeria. One could therefore understand why the US government quickly stated that IPOB is not a terrorist organisation against the position and proclamation of the Federal Government. It is obvious that America will prefer a troubled Nigeria with all the manifest symptoms of break-up in fulfilment of her past prediction. They will be willing to support the agitations of IPOB to cause enough ripples within the country to justify her earlier nebulous security information that necessitated her prediction. They need to be reminded that no matter how strong or weak we are as a country, we remain a sovereign nation governed by our own laws and traditions, and not those of the imperialists.

The United States went after Saddam Hussein’s Iraq for the wrong reasons and helped to destroy that country’s infrastructure both human and material resources, in the name of looking for nuclear weapons. The Iraqi war has given birth to several terrorist organisations that are now on the prowl. They turned their eye in the opposite direction against Syria that has been engulfed in civil war for almost a decade now. They went after Libya, such a well-run country during Muammar Gadaffi reign, got him out of the way in a gruesome manner and left the country groaning in abject neglect, destruction and abandonment. Libyans are today lamenting their woes. They are already threatening North Korea in what may appear another round of fatal demolition. They trained and aided Osama Bin Laden to fight in Afghanistan as an ally but soon became an enemy when Osama decided to be on his own. He was gruesomely murdered. What visible help has America given to Nigeria in the face of our several internal crises and unrest? I won’t be surprised if Nnamdi Kanu is having his siesta in the British Embassy or the USA Embassy here in Nigeria, to protect one of her own for doing a dirty job.

No matter what anyone would say, including those overzealous legal pundits, the decision of the Nigeria Army to contain the activities of Kanu was the best taken so far to secure the territorial integrity of the nation. Kanu has reportedly created his own Biafra Secret Service and Biafra National Guard, and called on the Igbo to contribute for the purchase of guns and bombs to deal with members of his zoo. He keeps promoting all manners of hate speeches to deliberately unsettle the union through his Radio Biafra, and some of Nnamdi Kanu’s supporters would tell me that after all, IPOB is peaceful and non-violent. Arrant nonsense! Should a country wait until a group carefully get itself well-armed with rebels before it swings into action or take a decision? It is better to take a bad decision than not to take a decision at all.

Wherever Kanu is hibernating or having his famed siesta, at least, he’s been made to know that there is a duly elected government in place who has the moral authority and constitutional mandate to defend the territorial integrity of the country without let or hindrance. When President Buhari was being sworn in as the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on May 29th, 2015, he swore to uphold the constitution of the country and her territorial integrity for four years. He wasn’t told to dismember the country. He must return the country to Nigerians in full and not in part on May 29th, 2019. If anyone desires to have his own country, such a person should lobby the appropriate arms of government to seek for democratic ways of doing things without a threat of arms pilling up or recruiting would-be fighters. Whether through referendum or other legitimate means, it has to follow a process certainly not that of open declaration for arms purchases to fight and kill. Imagine the declaration that there would be no election in Anambra State as if we now have two presidents in one country!

No doubt, Kanu was over-indulged by the Federal Government. He was turning down request for dialogue on very frivolous grounds; and made the South-East Governors who were duly elected representatives of their people look like ordinary members of his gang. He rather wants dialogue on his own terms. He indeed took the handshake beyond the elbow. Since the commencement of the Operation Python Dance, it appears Nnamdi Kanu has gone back to observe his siesta. Please whenever he wakes up, tell him, it is time to dance to reason and commonsense.

