Driver bags 12 years for raping underage housemaid

A 37-year-old driver, Femi Tonade, was yesterday sentenced to 12 years in prison by an Ikeja High Court, Lagos for defiling his employer’s 14-year-old underaged housekeeper.

Justice Kudirat Jose convicted Tonade on the grounds that the evidence of the minor against him was cogent and believable and that the prosecution proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

She said: “It is easy to plead for people but it is easier for people to offend, you just don’t see a child and decide to have forceful carnal knowledge of her.

“Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos recommends a term of life in prison for the offence of defilement.

“However, after listening to your allocutus, the court is going to be lenient with the defendant and sentence him to 12-years in prison.

“The sentence will commence from the first day he was incarcerated.”

However, the prosecution team led by Mrs A.B Awosika had, during trial, told the court that Tonade committed the offence on December 1, 2015, at Iju-Ishaga, Lagos.

According to Awosika, the offence committed contravened Sections 137 of the Criminal Code of Lagos State.

Awosika said, “The convict and his employer were outside a block of flats while the victim was in the building cleaning the upstairs apartment of her employer’s brother.

“The convict crept upstairs to the apartment without his employer’s knowledge, physically restrained the housekeeper and had forceful carnal knowledge of her.

“the victim further confided in her employer the following day about the defilement, which was promptly reported to the authorities adding that subsequent medical examinations confirmed that she was defiled.

Meanwhile, earlier during the proceedings, Tonade’s lawyer, Mrs Olabimpe Bamboye in her plea for mercy, asked the court to temper justice with mercy.

She said, “My Lord, please temper justice with mercy, the defendant is a driver, he has a family and an aged father who he takes care of, ever since he has been in custody, the defendant has not been able to take care of his family,” she told the court

