…As Ebonyi trains 7,000 teachers

A total of eleven private schools in Ebonyi state have been closed down by the state government in its ongoing war against substandard schools in the state. Commissioner for Education, Professor John Ekeh announced this at the weekend in Abakaliki during the training of over 7,000 teachers across the state. He noted that 177 private primary schools and 170 private secondary schools had met the state standard.

He said in spite of the lay down rules for setting up of schools in the state, some proprietors had continued to violate the rules which he explained was behind the state government’s decision to clampdown the illegal schools. According to him, the criteria for establishing private schools which included land title in the school, minimum of six classroom block for a take-of and examination hall which he noted was compulsory for secondary schools as well as sanitary facilities were not met. Meanwhile, the state has trained over 7,000 teachers across the state. Speaking during the training, Ekeh said it was designed to introduce new approach to teaching and learning.

