ECS lifts students’ sanitation, hygiene

Respite came the way of the students of Our Lady of Apostles Secondary School (Private), Ijebu-Ode, Ogun State, last week, as they said good bye to the poor sanitary and bathing facilities in their dormitory.

The challenges of functional sanitary facilities in the students’ hostels, which over the years have been confronting the school, have now become a thing of the past.

The students, who were said to have been using dilapidated toilet facilities and most times bathing in the open due to lack of functional bathrooms and toilet facilities, could now heave a sigh of relief.

Thanks to the intervention and rescue mission of the School Sanitation and Hygiene Project by the Educational Co-operation Society (ECS), a non-profit educational trust, that brought succour to the students and school, as well as put smiles on their faces.

Under the “School Sanitation and Hygiene Project,” a state-of-the-art block of 39 cubicles of lavatories/toilets and bathrooms for the students, was constructed and handed over to the school management last week.

Handing over the project to the school during the ceremony, the Executive Director of ECS, Dr. Chudi Ihenacho, said the project, under the organisation’s school sanitation and hygiene development initiative, is aimed at providing of basic hygiene infrastructure and education in order to improve access to basic sanitation and hygiene to school girls.

“The project is aimed at improving access and quality of hygiene and sanitation in the school through provision of actual infrastructure, instituting a modular sanitation and hygiene learning in school in order to encourage hygiene habit and behavioural changes in the school population and homes,” he added.

According to him, ECS on project partnered the Association Zabalketa, the parents and the school authority, while most of the funds were received from Ayuntamiento Getxo, a municipal authority in Spain.

Ihenacho, however, pointed out that ECS’ services in schools and communities across the country have been inspired to a great extent by the ideas drawn from the teachings of St. Josemaria Escrive, the founder of Opus Dei Prelature of the Catholic Church.

While thanking the donor of the project, the Principal of the school, Mrs. Oluseye Ajayi, said: Just like yesterday, we cried consistently to you for help and today you have made this. The 16 convenience and 24 bathrooms furnished with high quality tiles and zincs would go a long way, as we are optimistic, in improving the sanitary condition of the school and the girls.

Like this: Like Loading...