Edo, NGOs to empower 1,600 youths, women

To address incidence of illegal migration, Edo State government in collaboration with ActionAid Nigeria and Ideal Development Resource Centre (IDRC), yesterday concluded plans to train 1, 600 youths and women on vocational skills for selfsustenance. Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs. Magdalene Ohenhen, disclosed this in Benin City at a sensitisation workshop on migration with the theme; “Creation of Alternative to Irregular Migration through Socio-Economic Empowerment and Sensitisation Project.” Ohenhen said the workshop would bring to the fore the ills of illegal migration, human trafficking and exploitation.

“At least 60 per cent of the 1,600 beneficiaries of the training would be women and youths aged between 18 and 40 years,” she said and added that vocations that trainees would be expected to learn include fishery, snail farming, vegetable and crop production, poultry farming, automobile repairs, fashion and hair making and woodwork technology, among others.

The commissioner said the state government had as its priority a mandate to change the mindset of the people about issues regarding human trafficking as the activity of human traffickers put the state in bad light in the past. She lamented that lives had been lost on the high seas due to the quest for greener pastures through illegal and deathly means, noting that efforts were being ramped up to ensure that the menace was checked.

