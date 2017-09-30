Eedris: I’m writing a song about Obasanjo’s biography…. ‘My fight with 50 Cent led to respect for Nigerian musicians’

The song Nigeria Jagajaga by Eedris Abdulkareem generated much controversy when it was released but the musician said that he had been vindicated going by the economic hardship in the country. He told Flora Onwudiwe about former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticism of that song, his latest effort and other issues.

What have you been doing? You don’t seem to perform with others?

As a social crusader, I have been busy basically adding value to the lives of the people. What I do basically is through my talent and my agricultural project, cultivation of fruits, for instance strawberry in Jos, to create employment and at the same time use my music to add value to the lives of the people. I am a voice for the voiceless, that is what I do and these are things that give me joy. We are in a world where if you don’t add value to people’s lives, no matter how much you make as a politician, as an individual, you have not done anything. You are just here to oppress the people, you‘ve not added any value. For instance, if you travel to Obasanjo’s village, or to Ota farm, you would find out that the road after the bridge, where Akinwunmi Ambode, Lagos State Governor, finished his job, till Ota farm, inside Ota Local Government towards Ayobo, the road is deplorable. So, they are not better than us. These politicians are not better than us. I have been adding value to the extent that I can. I am grateful for that but we need more people to do the same thing, so that the world will be a better place.

Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo’s criticism of your song tends to have ruined your career…

Which of my songs?

The song on Nigeria Jagajaga.

Ruined my career? That is your own opinion. You don’t speak for people. Because I am very fine. I don’t know why you say that. In fact that song made me more popular. If the president of a country could basically talk about it, saying: “Na him papa and mama be Jagajaga, it made me more popular. I am doing very well. And I am still one of the musicians in Nigeria that is very responsible, married to one woman, not many women. And I am teaching those so-called politicians how to do things that they have the responsibility to do but never do. I don’t know where you are coming from; you called me more than a year ago, I did not grant an interview just because I am busy. You can see Abdulkareem is doing very well. He is happy and everything I said is what is happening in the country now. I am being vindicated, so I don’t know where you are coming from.

What was the inspiration behind the song Nigeria Jagajaga?

It is a very simple thing. I am not scared of human beings; I am scared of only God. Because whether you like it or not we are all are living dead, we will all die one day, so what would you be remembered for. When I was nominated by approximately 20 million Nigerian youths to represent them at the Olympics alongside intellectuals and well-known Nigerians like Professor Pat Utomi, Prof. Dora Akunyili, (of blessed memory), Segun Odegabmi and other well-known Nigerians that was massive. I came back and saw the situation of the country and I came out with Nigeria Jagajaga and that’s it. I spoke the mind of the people. My responsibility is to say it whether anybody likes it or not. It is as simple as that.

Remember at the time you sang that song, Nigeria had only just recently come of military rule…

That was eight years after Obasanjo took over from the military rule.

You know he was still grappling with enormous problems in the country…

It doesn’t matter please; Nigerians love sentiments too much. Leave sentiments out of it. Your responsibility is to show commitment, even if it is one thing, do it and let us know. So, it is as simple as that. How were you able to manage the crisis?

Anybody that speaks the truth, you should expect that he will have a lot of enemies, people will not like him, and some people may not invite him for events. But there are like minds, who are also successful people, who love him, who appreciate him, who will invite you for events. So you can never lack. Secondly, it gives me joy that I spoke the truth, re-gardless of whether somebody liked it or not; that alone had given me so much joy, because I did it for God and He is my protector. Whether anybody liked it or not doesn’t matter. I am not scared of anybody, I am from the North, I am a Muslim, I go to church, and I don’t criticise. I have read both the Quran and Bible. I went through a lot of things, people were not calling me for shows, but immediately Obasanjo left office, I bounced back and everything was alright. So when you are in that seat you are not going to stay there for long. So whatever you do is what you will be remembered for.

When Obasanjo came up with the riposte your papa na jagajaga and your mama na jagajaga, how did you react to it?

I was very happy because the president said my papa na jagajaga, my family na jagajaga because that was the best thing that ever happened to me. I was nobody but he made me popular, he was talking about me and he made me popular. Since then ‘I don dey take the president chop.’ Because as street boy, I was nobody, the president came on a national television saying that person who sang Nigeria na jagajaga na him papa and mama na jagajaga. It is the best thing that happened to me. I had travelled all over the world and did my concerts. I went into agriculture and into different things. Forever, I will talk about him. I am writing a song about the biography of Obasanjo.

Have you tried to reconcile with Obasanjo?

To reconcile with who? With Obasanjo? I don’t have problem with him. The road to his house, you will be shocked up till now, nothing has been done about it. That is not fair. I see it as just wickedness, if he has love for this country that could add value to the lives of the people living around there. Today’s century is all about lending helping hand, by adding value to the lives of the people. We are tired of all that.

In your view, is the country still in a deplorable state?

Answer it by yourself. President Muhammadu Buhari has a good heart but has a wrong set of people around him, though not all. If you recall, he contested three times and never became the president. One man called Bola Ahmed Tinubu who has the power of the media, who understand politics better brought him in and he became the president but after that, it looked as if he was biting the finger that fed him and you don’t do that. What President Buhari should have done was call Tinubu and ask if there were other things he needed to understand since he (Buhari) has a military background. ‘Is there any other thing I can learn from politics?’ What he should have done is to learn from him, may be the two years left for him can still be used for that. The president said I am for nobody I am for everybody. We are confused; people have gone crazy every day. And the fight against corruption is one-sided. There are a few individuals from the All Progressives Congress that are corrupt too but up till now we have not heard anything. So, if the president wants to prove the people right or wants the people to really appreciate him, he should take the fight home.

What was the rift between you and 50 Cent all about really when Nigeria Breweries brought him to the country?

My issue with 50 Cent is this, whatever you are giving to the American musician you are bringing to Nigeria, you should give to the Nigeria artistes too. If you are giving 50 Cent seven digits sum, executive suites in five star hotels, give same to the Nigerian artistes and that was the revolution that I fought for. Today, that is the reason why they are paying Nigerian artistes well. You should appreciate yourselves, it was a beautiful revolution. And I am happy about that. Don’t bring people in to intimidate us. Because they are not the ones drinking the beer and buying the shares, Nigerians are the ones buying the drinks and buying the shares.

Has music always being what you wanted to do as a career?

Yes; for me music is a tool that adds value to the lives of the people, the money will come after. My parents used to tell me something, that relationship brings money, money does not bring relationship. Your relationship with individuals that you know will determine your success in your life. So, when I got into music I knew exactly what I was going to do. For me, it is call.

At what point in life did you recognise this talent?

That was when I was young, approximately 12 years old representing Kano State as a Table Tennis player. I got a message in my dream with a microphone burning with fire to be a voice for the voiceless. So, I love doing what I am doing. I am being recognised by every internationally and that is enough for me.

Did your parents raise eyebrow, or try to discourage you from pursuing your dream?

My mother gave me every support but my Dad was strict; she gave me every support to do what I wanted to do. She gave me my first big device where I recorded my voice over to other microphones and a cassette to listen to myself if this was my call or not, so I am happy. You should allow your children to do what they want to do and encourage them.

To what do you owe your success?

To God, my mum and beautiful lovely people around me who made me what I am today. Kenny Okungbe, Raymond Dokpesi, Dele Momodu, these few individuals have done really well, they have done the same thing for a lot of individuals by creating employment in a country where the music industry is not regulated.

Who are your musical influences?

The late legend Fela Anikulapo- Kuti and Dr. Dre.

What projects are you working on?

The new song is out, it is called Trouble dey Sleep yaga go wake am up.There is agitation in the North Arewa Youths, there is agitation in the East, in the Niger Delta and there is Oodua agitation. There is a problem in the country, so we need a leader that will unite, you don’t use force in everything, there are other ways we can solve problems. If I were President Buhari, I wouln’t have arrested Nnamdi Kanu. Arresting him created a lot of tension and that is why everything is happening the way they are now. All he needs to do since we are in the democracy, is to invite everybody to the round table and ask the various groups what their blueprint is so that dialoguecan take place. That is what former president Umaru Yar’adua did. I am using this platform to call on Mr. President to do the right thing before it gets worse. Again,we are working on a foundation basically to add value to the lives of the girl-child in the North, which will be launched in December. We are creating studios in the North and Kano where I grew up just to support the Arewa children out there. I have done the one I’m supposed to do in the West, with regard to my agriculture project. I can’t do it all alone, we need more hands.

How would you describe your kind of music?

My music is social consciousness, just to speak the mind of the people.

If you were not into music, what would you have done?

I love agriculture.

There are a lot of things people don’t know about you?

I am a beautiful lovely husband, with two boys, two girls, I love my wife. In fact I am more responsible than some of the politicians out there.

Your advice to those coming behind?

Education is important. Make a decision about what you want to do in life, but remember stay truthful, be prayerful. What goes around, comes around.

