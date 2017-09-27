EFCC : Lawyers, groups file 17 suits against Magu

AGF asks acting CJ to consolidate suits

Magu: Banks shielding money launderers

About 17 suits in respect of the seat of the Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) filed by various parties are pending before various courts in the country. The various suits are seeking for the propriety or otherwise of confirming Ibrahim Magu as chairman of the anti-graft agency.

While some of the suits are in favour of Magu’s confirmation, most of them are against his confirmation. Among places where such suits are pending aside that of the Federal High Court, Abuja Division are the Yola division of the court in Adamawa State, Kano division, Kano State and Lagos division. About seven similar suits are pending before the Abuja division, while the remaining 12 are in other three divisions. Most the such cases were against the confirmation of Magu, while only a few were seeking for his confirmation.

Most of the said suits were filed by lawyers and rights groups. One of the suits was filed by an Abuja-based lawyer, Johnmary Jideobi, wherein he is seeking the order of the court to stop Magu from parading himself as the EFCC Chairman. In a similar suit, another Abuja-based lawyer, Wale Balogun, had also approached the same court to stop Magu from continuing as the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.

A Lagos-based lawyer, Ebun-Olu Adegboruwa, also filed a suit against Magu, but later withdrew it. Also, two groups, Save Nigeria Group and Kingdom Human Rights Foundation filed a suit against Magu, but they also later withdrew the suit.

However, the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN) had asked the acting Chief Judge of the Federal High Court Abuja, Justice Abdul Kafarati to consolidate the 17 suits to avoid a situation whereby different judges under the court’s jurisdiction will give conflicting judgements on multiple cases that have the same subject matter.

When one of such suits wherein a Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Jibrin Okutepa is challenging the National Assembly over its power to confirm the appointments of ICPC and EFCC chairmen as it runs contrary to the provisions of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) came up yesterday before Justice Gabriel Kolawole, a counsel from the Federal Ministry of Justice, Musa Abdul informed the court of the 17 suits and the memo by the AGF to that effect. Abdul added that the suits are presently before the acting Chief Judge and that he has replied and assured “to take necessary action in respect of the multiplicity of suits.”

In the suit filed by Okutepa and marked FHC/ABJ/ CS/318/2017, the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria; the Attorney General of the Federation; the NASS; the President of the Senate; and the Senate are cited 1st, 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th defendants respectively.

When the matter was announced, there was a disagreement over legal representation for the Senate President (4th defendant) and the 5th defendant (Senate). Both Peter Abang and S.O Alhassan had separately announced appearance for the 4th and 5th defendants, a situation the court said it would not condone. In a short ruling, the trial judge, Justice Kolawole held that the 4th and 5th defendants are having two legal representations; and as such, they cannot be heard.

He, however, advised the parties to meet and resolve the issue of representation. Justice Kolawole further noted that since it has been brought to the notice of the court that there are about 17 suits bordering on the same subject matter, which are either assigned or yet to be assigned by the acting Chief Judge, the adjournment of the case has become imperative.

“Having regards to this development, the matter has been adjourned to November 1, 2017, so that the court will be in a position to know the decision of the acting Chief Judge,” Justice Kolawole held. In the suit filed by Okutepa, he is seeking an order of the court to set aside, strike down or nullify Section 2(3) of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission Act and Section 3(6) of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Commission Act, and to declare it null and void and altogether invalid, ultra vires and inoperative, having regards to the provisions of Sub-section 1(1) and (3) of the 1999 Constitution read together with Section 171(1) (2) of the 1999 constitution as amended.

He is also asking the court for an order of perpetual injunction restraining the defendants, their agents, servants or whosoever acts for them and on their behalf from subjecting or further subjecting the appointments made by the 1st defendant pursuant to Section 171 (2) (a-e) of the 1999 constitution to confirmation of the Senate and or the 3rd to 5th defendants, unless and until the Constitution is amended to make provisions for such confirmation.

“The draftsman of our constitution did not intend to subject appointments to offices under Section 171 (2)(a-e) of the 1999 Constitution to confirmation by the Senate and the 3rd to 5th Defendants in enacting laws or passing resolutions purporting to exercise powers of confirmation or rejection of appointments of persons to any or all of those offices acted ultra vires and in breach of breach of the 1999 constitution,” Okutepa added.

He averred that in December 2016 and January 2017, President Muhammadu Buhari appointed Magu as the Acting Chairman of EFCC and in total breach of the provisions of Section 171 of the Constitution of the Federal of Nigeria 1999 as amended, submitted the name of Magu to the 4th and 5th defendants for confirmation, but the Senate refused to confirm the appointment of Magu as the EFCC Chairman.

Like this: Like Loading...