Eight NPFL teams after Omoyele signature

Osun United striker, Tosin Omoyele, is the toast of some top Nigeria Professional Football League sides as no fewer than eight of them are currently looking to sign the goal machine. Omoyele scored 15 goals in all competitions for the Omoluabi Giants, 13 in the soon to end Nigeria National League Southern Conference, and another two in the Federation Cup, so his eye for goals has attracted the top flight clubs. Among the clubs fighting for his signature is seven-time NPFL winner, Enyimba.

Others are Sunshine Stars of Akure, El-Kanemi Warriors of Maiduguri and MFM FC of Lagos. According to the player, his focus now is to help his current club finish well on the table. “I am aware of some of the clubs targeting me, but it is not for me to take a decision,” the 19-yearold told League Rendezvous. “I am happy with my performance this season which has attracted these clubs and I hope to take my career to the next level. “If at the end of the season I am to move, I am sure of achieving greater things in the NPFL. “It is more difficult to get goals in the NNL, so playing in the top flight will not be too big for me.” Speaking also with our correspondent, the Media Officer of Osun United, Tunde Shamsudeen, said the player had distinguished himself this season despite his young age.

