Ekiti Assembly not a rubber stamp – Speaker

Speaker of Ekiti State House of Assembly, Hon. Kola Oluwawole, speaks on how cordial relationship between the executive and legislature can enhance governance. WALE ELEGBEDE reports.

What is the state of the Ekiti State House of Assembly?

The Ekiti State Assembly is harmonious, conducting its affair with oneness of purpose and wholly knitted. The house is strong and united; the situation has been so pleasant through the grace of God. We have been friendly and united with the executive and judiciary arms of government. We have been collaborating with other arms of government in the state for the progress of Ekiti State. So, there is no fundamental problem besetting Ekiti State House of Assembly.

You said all is rosy in the Assembly, but one of your members, Gboyega Aribisogan, is currently on indefinite suspension…

In every organisation, there are rules and regulations. The strict adherence to these rules and regulation are the standard through which every member of the organisation in question is measured. The standing order of the Ekiti State House of Assembly specifically specified the necessary penalty that will be meted on any erring member after due process must have been followed. The lawmaker in question, Hon. Aribisogan , committed an offence prejudicial to the standing order of the Ekiti State House of Assembly.

He was given every opportunity to defend himself, a committee was set up in the house, he was cross examined and was given the opportunity to defend himself. At the end of the day, he was found guilty of misconduct and it was a joint decision of the whole house that he should be suspended for the first 180 legislative days. Embarrassingly enough, midway into the 180 days suspension, he invaded the chamber of the Assembly with all sorts of people and wants to resume. The House took exception to that kind of approach.

It was least expected from a honorable lawmaker. As a result of that, we wrote to him that what he did was sacrilegious and this was communicated to him. On the contrary, he went into various types of blackmails and threats to the House and principal members.

Of course, we don’t have any choice than to report him to appropriate authorities, including the Inspector General of Police. We summoned him again that what he did was contrary to the standing order of the house. But again, a lot of threats followed, including to that of the members of the Assembly and that of their families. That was what led to the indefinite suspension.

But he has decamped to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with his supporters?

As far as the Ekiti State House of Assembly is concerned, that he has decamped to another party is not known to us, constitutionally. In line with the rules of the house, he is under suspension and as far as our books, law and status as a chamber is concerned, we don’t know and haven’t recognize his supposed defection to another party, its not known to us.

He is being treated as a member who misbehaved and disobeyed the rules and regulations of the house and is presently under disciplinary action. He was our colleague and we expected that he should show some kinds of remorse, but on the contrary, he didn’t do so. He is an unrepentant member. For every disciple of Jesus, there is always a Judas.

There is this insinuation that states Assembly are rubber stamp sin the hands of the executive. Is the notion also true about Ekiti Assembly?

As far as the Ekiti State House of Assembly is concerned, it is not a rubber stamp organisation. Like every other arm of government, we have our legislative roles specified in the constitution of the federal republic of Nigeria and as such it cannot be subjugated to that of the executive.

The role of the legislator is very clear: lawmaking and oversight functions. On these two, the Ekiti state Assembly has performed creditably well. However, maybe because of the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature, that could make people imply that the legislature is a rubber stamp.

But there is nothing like a rubber stamp because the constitution is very lucid on the roles. For instance, the budgetary process, when the executive brought a budget last year, we scrutinized every aspect of it. Before they brought it, there was a forum where we both sat and look at areas of priority in the budget.

So, we had inputs even before they sent the budget to the House. So, when the budget came to the Assembly, it had a smooth scale. Ekiti State is one of the states which first passed the 2017 budget. So, there is a cordial relationship; there is no acrimony between the executive and the legislature. Also, our governor, Ayodele Fayose, the originator of stomach infrastructure has been friendly and hardworking.

So, the House unanimously supported him given his disposition to elevate governance and the standard of living of our people. If that is what they mean by rubber stamp, I don’t understand. As far as Ekiti State Assembly is concerned, we perform our duties as specified by the constitution

