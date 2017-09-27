El-Rufai inaugurates committee on open governance

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir el-Rufai, yesterday inaugurated the Open Government Partnership (OGP) Steering Committee for implementation of the open governance initiative in the state. This was as the governor explained that the state keyed into the initiative to address negative perceptions of the people of the state about the government and its activities in the state.

The committee was inaugurated in Kaduna, the state capital, by the governor after declaring open a two-day workshop, organised to develop the OGP Action Plan. He recalled that the citizens’ perception survey carried out in 2015 with support from UKAID, showed that most people had already lost confidence and trust in the government. According to him, “it is meant to correct the anomalies in governance and ensure that the people, who are the ultimate key stakeholders in determining how their resources should be utilised that the state government said, should indicate interest to join OGP.

“Today, I am happy that Kaduna State has fully joined the OGP. This partnership will further entrench the commitment of the state government in area of fiscal responsibility, access to information and citizens’ engagement.” he said.

