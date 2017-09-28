El-Rufai’s democracy

‘In very blunt terms, Mr. President, our APC administration has not only failed to manage expectations of a populace that expected overnight ‘change’ but has failed to deliver even mundane matters of governance’ – el rufai to Buhari

After 18 years of uninterrupted democracy in this country, the apparent challenge is the clear dearth of principled players on the scene. As a result, our polity has remained integrity challenged. Just as you try to identify and lean on one as a likely character to take us to the next level, so quick you begin to notice some foibles of double standard in the person enough to bring your initial judgement to question.

After watching Mallam Nasiru el Rufai speak as a special guest at Niteshift Coliseum, a Lagos popular Night club in Ikeja in during the reign of Olusegun Obasanjo, I left the club that night believing that if a northerner could be these intelligent and articulate things rationally this way the future is still bright.

When as the Federal Capital Minister he was carrying out his mindless destruction in Abuja and was being called all kinds of names including being a tribal and Islamic bigot I refused to be convinced because I believed the nation’s capital should be sanitised and it needed a strong willed person to do that, an attribute that was not lacking in el rufai. Many of my colleagues had the same impression as he was the delight of the newsroom. To the extent that when he came to market late President Umaru Yar’Adua then Governor of Katsina State to THISDAY board of editors when I was the news editor it was easy for the medium to accept the then governor for Presidency.

All the make good packaging of Yar’Adua to local and international media was actually handled by el Rufai but soon after Yar’Adua emerged as President, they quarrelled because he wanted to be the de facto President.

Already he had dusted former President Olusegun Obasanjo and his vice, Atiku Abubakar, the duo that brought him to the country’s political limelight. In his published memoir titled “The accidental Public Servant”, he was to describe these two men in a nadir language to the surprise of many who knew how he came into the scene.

Under Obasanjo and Yar’Adua, el Rufai was such a utility hand but they could not cope with his overbearing character. He then ran to the then opposition strong man General Muhammadu Buhari whom he had earlier described as unelectable while sojourning in the system.

Inside Buhari he found a vacuum that was none existent in Obasanjo and Yar’Adua and made himself comfy. In CPC they had to tolerate his defects, since they needed his boon to tackle the high intrigue in the national polity. He became godsend when the regional party had to romance with the Yoruba dominated ACN and other political groups to form the APC.

Luckily for him, CPC’s flag bearer, Gen. Buhari, became the acceptable flag bearer for the umbrella group and the effect of his emergence changed the face of politics in the North with hitherto electorally inconsequential like el Rufai emerging as governor of Kaduna State.

This made him literally the most important character in the Buhari team and he never pretended that he is the brain box of the group.

Political watchers even reasoned that if he had not been elected governor of such important state as Kaduna he would have been the undisputed chief of staff from where he would naturally been calling the shot.

Political watchers to a large extent believe that the apparent confusion in Buhari’s Presidency today has its root in el Rufai’s fiddle trying to control activities around the President.

The long absence of the President on medical vacation created a lot of fallouts and el Rufai as usual was to cash in on them trying to bounce back in the Presidency. The curious political remarks by the Minister of Woman Affairs, Senator Aisha Alhassan, against the President’s possible second term ambition, helped to inroad el Rufai back to not only declare the President fit for second term but said he would set up a team to go and beg him. He followed it up by instigating his faction of the party in Kaduna State to endorse Buhari for a second term.

Nigerians are however not hoodwinked by the development as they are well aware of the self behind the fish in the man el Rufai. Among the many variables that possibly provoked his action is the fact that Atiku his nemesis is trying to come up politically and he needed to nip it quickly before it grows and realistically there is nobody from the Muslim North to do that for him except Buhari even if his health status and his performance chart is below par.

After his numerous contradictory utterances on the contending issue of restructuring of the country’s polity, el Rufai did not refuse to chair the APC’s committee on it. When he was invited to speak at Chatham House, London on the restructuring, last week he claimed that the clamour for restructuring were usually loudest by geopolitical zones in the South of the country because they lose control at the centre and that cries of marginalization are “narratives of losers,” who voted against APC but now they don’t want to live with the consequences.

With a character like this as chief adviser and Man Friday of the President you can understand why the lopsidedness in appointments and injustice in the system is enduring. In el Rufai’s democracy a 70-year-old man who is supposed to be an elder statesman is given a second chance having ruled the country before rather than be a father figure to all he decides to punish those who did not vote for him. Yet there are evidences of positives in such accommodation. In 1999, Obasanjo was roundly rejected by his kinsmen in the South-West but rather than turn his back on them he romanced and lured them into his government so that by the next election in 2003 he had penetrated the zone politically. Also in 1979, Shehu Shagari upon having Dr. Alex Ekwueme as his vice lost deposit in the South-East but he did not punish rather he dined with them with juicy cabinet offices and strategic positions including Speaker of the House of Representatives and he had peaceful era. El Rufai and his ilk are no students of such politics.

What has really emerged as el Rufai, the one I had so much hope on and admired has been disheartening. I was taken aback at the peak of Fulani herdsmen mayhem in Kaduna State when he said that he offered the militant herdsmen money and pleaded with them to stop killing Southern Kaduna Christians. He is also on marble to have said that killing a Fulani is a debt that must be recovered if not now later.

I also recall when he was asked why he should give about 10 certificates of occupancy of Abuja land to only his relatives and he haughtily said because they are Nigerians and are qualified. He did not see that as corruption. If every FCT Minister were to do such, Abuja land belonging to over 160 million people would have its choice and strategic areas occupied by relations and friends of former and serving ministers.

It appears likely that those of us who placed high hope on certain Nigerians have not been able to differentiate between jobbers and the so-called principled critics whose voices are always stimulated by where they are at a time.

For el Rufai to sincerely assess the two years of Buhari administration and with all the accompanying hogwash and now places himself at the forefront of pushing him for a second term, that to me is the height of political dishonesty and double standard.

However, I may not be alone in my obviously mistaken rating of el Rufai, even his former boss and supervisor, President Obasanjo as captured in his book, My Watch Vol. 2 was also guilty. Hear him: “Nasir El Rufai’s penchant for reputation savaging is almost pathological. Why does he do it? He is brilliant and smart. I grant him that too. Very early in my interaction with him, I appreciated his talent and brilliance. At the same time, I recognized his weakness.

“The worst is his inability to be loyal to anybody or any issue consistently for long, but only to Nasir El Rufai. He barefacedly lied which he did to me severally about his colleagues and so-called friends.” God help us.

