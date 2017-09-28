Enugu GSM market: Mixing ingenuity with survival

In an era of high unemployment, many youths in Enugu are finding ways round their predicament. That is what KENNETH OFOMA in Enugu found out at the GSM village in the state

Even before Nigeria’s economy officially entered into recession, Nigeria had witnessed long years of economic hardship. The unemployment rate remained high just as crime rate grew geometrically in equal proportion. But with the economy going into full blown recession in August 2016, socio-economic activities ‘spiraled’ downward and out of control with attendant job losses, inflation and hardship.

But some young men and women in Enugu appear to have found a new survival skill. Thanks to the advent of Global System for Mobile Communication (GSM). The telecommunication industry is indeed living up to its billing as a great job provider and a strong backbone to the ailing economy.

With the nation’s high tele-density, the communication market has increased, so also the number of mobile phones in the country. There is now deep and large market, not only for mobile phones (including smart phones), but also phone accessories. The industry has equally provided opportunity for high and middle man power.

Today, young men and women undergo training not only in designing of different applications but also in phone repairs among others.

In Enugu, there is a bourgeoning neighbourhood popularly called “GSM Village” along New Haven Market Road. It is a single lane road with multiple shops along both sides. The area has been turned into another “American silicon valley” or Lagos “Computer Village” of sorts, the Enugu version.

It is a cluster, habouring more than 1,000 shops, specializing on sales of phones of different types, parts/accessories, and phone repairs.

Our reporter encountered a public servant, based in Enugu, Mr. Johnson Ibe, who narrated his experience and how he was directed to the GSM Village when he was having problems with his mobile phone.

“Actually, I have been having issues with that particular handset for long. The phone had fallen down many times, and in the process, I had lost some parts but it remained usable. However, I’m the only person who knows how to use it. And the key boards had fallen off and most times, I don’t really feel proud bringing the phone out in the public. In fact, I had already concluded in my mind to replace the phone.

“But one day, somebody saw the phone and told me that it could be fixed and made to look like brand new phone. I didn’t believe it. So, he directed me to GSM Village.

“On getting there, these boys rushed me, each calling me to their shops but I finally followed one of them. And to cut the story shot, in less than 30 minutes, this boy dismantled the phone, brought a new casing and fixed it back. And at a price I considered meager! This is because I know how much I had budgeted for a new phone. So, for me, it was like a miracle. And I went home with my phone feeling happy and marveled. I still use that phone till today,” he said.

When our reporter visited the GSM Village, the place was indeed, a beehive of activities, as so many residents of Enugu, including students, civil servants, businessmen, bankers and others patronized the market.

The services range from phone repairs to unlocking of codes, installation of apps, and changing of original casings to different designer casings.

What is amazing however is the large number of young people, who ply the trade and majority of them university graduates! And then of course, there are those with secondary school certificates who could not continue with tertiary education due to financial constraints, and others who dropped out of either secondary school or tertiary institution for the same reason.

What is amazing is the abundant talents that government or nongovernmental organizations that specialise in human capital development can harness if only some incentives and additional training and perhaps better environment can be provided.

In fact, with the expanding cyber space world (such as internet and social media), the industry has obvious capacity to absorb even millions of teeming unemployed youths with a deliberate planned programme by government. This is in view of the fact that most Asian Tigers developed their industries through industrial clusters of small and medium enterprises. And that can seriously be replicated in many states in Nigeria.

An encounter with some of the boys was very interesting and revealing. Ngene Chibuzor, a graduate of Chemical Engineering from the Federal University of Technology, Owerri (FUTO) is one of the shop owners at the GSM Village. He said that he worked briefly at a veritable oil company managed by Indian nationals in Port-Harcourt after his graduation but the salary was meager as he worked like Elephant and fed like an Ant. Thus, he resigned and used the little money he saved to relocate to Enugu to start the phone accessories and repair business.

“Some of us are graduates; some are undergraduates working and schooling at the same time.

“We don’t wait for our leaders. They don’t have any programme for youths. Even here, government is making money from us and our clients. This is not a major road, yet when people (clients) park their cars to patronize us, government agents (Enugu Capital Territory Development, under Ministry of Transport) will clamp the tyres of their vehicles and demand huge fines. Yet, there is no place for them to park, and this makes some of them stop coming to patronize us.

“It is not as if government is giving us soft loans. We started this on our own,” Chibuzor said.

Continuing, he said, “I’m a graduate of Chemical Engineering, FUTO, Owerri. When I graduated, I worked in a private establishment managed by Indians, in Rivers State, a Vegetable Oil Company. I worked as a contract staff and I work like Elephant and feed like an Ant. I didn’t see any future there. Continuing there, I will be a failure.

“Nigerian leaders don’t care about the masses. They are selfish. I had dreamt of starting something and this is what I can establish with the little money I saved,” he said.

Chibuzor is not bothered that what he is doing is different from the course he studied in the university, as long it is putting food on his table. He said he had to make do with what he can because white collar job wasn’t forthcoming.

“It is not about the course I studied. It is about earning a living. If it is about course, I should be working in an oil company but you know that is area for the children of privileged Nigerians these days.

“Many people here don’t care about government work any longer because it is not forthcoming.

“We have everything to make Nigeria function effectively but we have selfish leaders. They don’t use what we have to develop the country for the interest of all; that is why there are agitations here and there. The present system is not friendly at all,” he lamented.

On the challenges they have at the market, he named multiple taxation and levies from the state and local governments, aside clamping of clients’ vehicles.

He also named lack of space and need for expansion. He said that after paying between N150, 000 to N200, 000 per shop, per annum, they still have to contend with these levies, high electricity bills and fuelling of their small generators.

“What government can do is to build a GSM Village with necessary infrastructure, give SME loans; non of us has benefitted from such loans.

