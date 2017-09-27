Enugu sets up committee on waste processing

The Enugu State government has concluded arrangement for the utilization of the enormous waste generated in the state to produce electricity and fertilizers. Briefing journalists on the outcome of the State Executive Council meeting held at the Government House, Enugu, Commissioner for Enugu Capital Territory Development Authority, said the Council deliberated extensively on the matter and considered a proposal from Serene Green Field and Portland Waste to Energy “to partner Enugu State government in the management of waste disposal and ultimately to grow the waste and management to the extent to which we can produce power and fertilizer from it.”

The commissioner explained that the Council also considered the utilization of its coal deposits to generate additional electricity for residents and businesses in the state. He said that this was in line with a report from former managing director of Nigeria Coal Corporation on the proposal for partnership between the state and the Saldin Planti Engineering Group from Italy.

