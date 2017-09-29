ETI gives update on $400m convertible bond issue

Ecobank Transnational Incorporated (ETI) has announced its proposed convertible bond issue of up to US$400 million. This is an update further to the announcement and the shareholders’ approval at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on June 16 2017, according to a statement to the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) obtained by New Telegraph. The bank disclosed that transaction advisers have been appointed to advise on the completion of the structure and terms of the convertible bond in line with the approval given by shareholders.

“The transaction is expected to be completed before end of 2017; subject to the necessary legal and regulatory authorisations, the convertible bond will be listed on the International Securities Market (ISM) of the London Stock Exchange by end of 2017. “Also, subject to the necessary legal and regulatory authorisations, the terms of the transaction will be available to the Shareholders. Shareholders may contact ETI’s Investor Relations team to know more about the transaction.

All remaining information will be disclosed to the shareholders on the website as soon as it is defined and available,” the bank stated. It noted that the announcement does not contain or constitute an offer of, or the solicitation of an offer to buy or subscribe for, securities to any person in which such offer or solicitation is unlawful. ETI recorded a 21 per cent growth in profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2017.

Profit after tax was up by N37.734 billion as against N31.061 billion recorded in 2016, accounting for a growth of 21 per cent. In a report released to the Nigerian Stock Exchange, the group’s profit before tax stood at N46.241 billion during the period under review, from N41.469 billion, representing an increase of 11 per cent. Gross earnings were up 41 per cent to N386.858 billion as against N273.445 billion, accounting for a growth of 41 per cent.

Commenting on the results, Group Chief Executive of ETI, Mr. Ade Ayeyemi, said: “Our audited half year results demonstrated the benefits of our diversified business model. Despite a fragile macroeconomic backdrop in most of our markets, we still generated a 15.6 per cent return on tangible equity and further improved our cost-to- income ratio to 60.6 per cent, driven by our continued cost reduction initiatives across the network.”

Besides, he said revenues increased five per cent in constant currency, “and highlighted encouraging growth in our Trade and FICC, businesses, thanks to encouraging client activity and improving foreign-exchange markets.” Overall, he said the bank is making good progress on its strategy and continues to serve its customers diligently. “We look forward to the second half of the year with excitement,” he said.

