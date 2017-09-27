Ex-commissioner: Obiano’ll win with landslide

A former Commissioner for Finance, Planning, Budget and Economic Development in Anambra State, Dr Festus Akubuogo, has said that Governor Willie Obiano has done well to deserve a second term. Speaking with New Telegraph in an interview, Akubuogo, who served during the Chinwoke Mbadinuju administration, said: “Obiano is one of the few governors who pay workers and pensioners as and when due.”

On the provision of infrastructure, the former commissioner who is a chieftain of All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA) said Obiano has no rival, asserting that Awka has been elevated from a rural capital to a metropolitan city. He added: “He has given 279 communities N20 million each to build projects of their choice.

He is giving out the second round of N20 million to those communities which have completed their first projects. He has also given N10 million each to all the markets in the state to build a project of their choice. How many governors in the past did these?” “I don’t know who again is more qualified for this position than Obiano. He is a good leader, good manager of men and materials. He has managed our money very well. I recommend him for a second term. He is qualified more than any other candidate in this election.”

