Ex-convict gets​ 18 months jail term over stolen motorcycle

A Karmo Grade 1 Area Court, Abuja, on Friday sentenced a 34-year-old ex-convict, Friday Glory, to eighteen months imprisonment for being in possession of a stolen motorcycle.

The convict, of no fixed address, was convicted on a two-count charge of possessing property reasonable suspected to be stolen and for being an incorrigible vagabond.

Glory had pleaded guilty to the charge, saying he acted out of ignorance and urged the court to temper justice with mercy.

He also promised to be of good behaviour and get a decent job.

The judge, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, however, did not give the convict any option of fine and said the sentence was to serve as deterrent to other habitual offenders.

The prosecutor, Florence Avhioboh, had earlier told the court that Glory was arrested on Sept. 23, trying to sell a Jincheng motorcycle to one Zaharadeen Abubakar of Karmo Panteka Junction.

The convict was later taken to Karmo Police Station where he confessed that he stole the motorcycle from Kado village, Abuja.

The prosecutor said that the offence was punishable under Sections 319 and 407 of the Penal Code. (NAN)

