Ex-CPS to Bayelsa youths: Give maximum support to Dickson

Aformer Chief Press Secretary to Bayelsa State Governor, Seriake Dickson, Daniel Iworiso- Markson, at the weekend, called on youths of Ogbia Local Government Area to support the governor in his quest to make life more meaningful to them. Iworiso-Markson, represented by Eteli Tuanam, a surveyor, made the call while delivering a lecture entitled; “Dangers of hard drugs and cultism,” as a special guest of honour during the first Ogbia students’ conference with the theme; “Education as the Panacea for National Development.” According to him, Governor Dickson had done so well in developing human capacity in the state through his massive investment in education and manpower development. He said: “Without education, the future of this generation and those coming is bleak.

That is why the present administration is investing massively in that sector. All of you are witnesses to the fact that new schools are been built while old ones are been refurbished and equipped. “A good example is the Ijaw National Academy in Kaiama. The school has among other things 1,000 students and a British principal.

Everything, without mincing words, is free. From textbooks to food, just name it. “So you can see clearly that through Governor Dickson’s massive investment in education, the government is helping to prepare a new generation of leaders that will help impact on the society positively,” he stated.

