Ex-VP, Saraki join Buhari at jumaat in Aso Rock September 29, 2017 Michael Abimboye Former Vice President Muhammad Namadi Sambo was among the dignitaries who joined President Muhammadu Buhari in observing jumaat today at the Presidential Villa mosque. Also in the congregation was Senate President Abubakar Saraki. Details later..