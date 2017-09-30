Exceeding love

Evang. Olusola Dare

Text: John 15:13

Greater love hath no man than this that a man lay down his life for his friends. Love has the capacity to take an individual to any length in order to express his love to the one he loves. When you love someone, you will do all within your power to work for the welfare of the one you love. Lovers care for one another, exchange gifts, love to be together at all times, protect and defend each other, and desire to continue in their love relationship for a very long time, if not eternally.

There is mutual enjoyment in love. As much as lovers can sacrifice anything to keep their love aflame and aglow, it is not to the extent of sacrificing one’s life. Jesus, for the love He has towards you, decided to sacrifice His life to keep you alive and victorious. Love made Him to offer His life in other to redeem your life from sin, Satan and eternal agony of hell.This is the greatest level of love expression. No love exceeds Jesus kind of love towards you. I want to tell you that Jesus loves you.

Reciprocating this love by accepting Him as your Saviour and Lord will guarantee you earthly and eternal bliss. Stay blessed. Watch out for LOVE THAT HEALS. Evang. Olusola Dare (07065611913, 08051012911) is the Missions Coordinator of Christ Emissaries Global Missions, (Royal- Way Chapel). Ikere Ekiti, Ekiti State. E-mail: christemissaries@ gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...