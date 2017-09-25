Expert: Bitcoin, digital currency trading volume to surpass $4bn daily

Bitcoin and other digital currencies’ trading volume has topped $3 billion a day on average and “will likely soon surpass” Apple’s roughly $4 billion daily trading volume, founder and CEO of Exante Data, Jens Nordvig, has said.

In a note last Friday, Nordvig said global daily trading volume between the two largest digital currencies, bitcoin and ethereum, into traditional currencies has multiplied eight times in the last year.

Bitcoin has surged this year, briefly increasing fivefold before tumbling amid a Chinese crackdown on digital currencies and criticism from JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon this month. Bitcoin traded slightly lower near $3,524 midday last Friday, but it is still up about 260 per cent for the year, according to CoinDesk.

Many digital currency enthusiasts have noted that bitcoin is a way for new investors to access the growing number of digital currencies. Industry website CoinMarketCap lists more than 350 cryptocurrencies with a market value of more than $1 million each.

The total market value of all digital currencies was $121 billion Friday, according to CoinMarketCap.

Ethereum traded mildly lower near $256, but was still more than 2,500 percent higher for the year, according to CoinDesk.

While digital currency trading volume has taken off, average daily trading volume in U.S. stocks fell in August to its lowest in three years, according to market researcher Tabb Group.

That said, Nordvig is still cautious on the often volatile digital currencies.

“We do not believe that one can predict with confidence at this point that any given cryptocurrency will continue to thrive and gain status as an alternative to traditional currencies in the long term,” Nordvig said. “But we look forward to using the information from an increasingly active cryptocurrency market in our tracking of global capital flows, when appropriate.”

Like this: Like Loading...