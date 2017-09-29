Ezeemo picks young environmentalist as running mate

The governorship candidate of the Progressive People Alliance (PPA) for the November 18 gubernatorial election in Anambra State, Mr. Godwin Ezeemo, has picked a young environmentalist, Mr Stanley Nkwoka, as his running mate.

Nkwoka, a 36-year old social and environmental consultant hails from Abetete in Idemili North Local Government Area of the state. Speaking to journalists during a press conference in Awka, the capital of Anambra State yesterday, Ezeemo said his choice of Nkwoka as his running mate was informed by the need to give youths a voice in the governance of the state.

The PPA governorship candidate described Nkwoka as an accomplished entrepreneur who had proven himself as a “survivor,” adding that the young environmentalist had what it take to make informed decisions would interest the youths. In his response, Nkwoka said it was an honour for him to be a running mate to Ezeemo. He said that he became a member of PPA because its philosophy was in consonance with the party’s governorship candidate, which accommodated the interest of the masses.

“I see this choice as a gift to the youths and I am poised to make sure all the young people in the state rally round PPA. PPA has the best hands that will move the state to greater height,” he said. Also speaking, the Director- General of Ezeemo Campaign Organisation, Dr. Chira Obiora, said the party was gunning for the Anambra governorship because of leadership vacuum in the state. He therefore urged the Anambra people to support the party because the PPA governorship candidate would ensure the wellbeing of everyone in the state.

