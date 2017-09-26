Ezenwa needs support, not criticism – Akpeyi

Emmanuel Tobi

Chippa United of South Africa keeper, Daniel Akpeyi, has thrown his weight behind Super Eagles teammate and keeper, Ikechukwu Ezenwa, following criticism that trailed the team’s loss to Ghana in the final of the 2017 West African Football Union Cup in Accra on Sunday.

The home-based Eagles with Ezenwa in goal suffered an embarrassing 4-1 defeat to arch-rival Ghana despite beating the same Black Stars 2-0 during the last group game match that aided Nigeria’s qualification for the semifinal of the competition.

“Ezenwa needs support and not criticism. He has done well since the games against Cameroon. He had been on a run of clean sheet from open play before the WAFU Cup final but what can a goalkeeper do when there is a porous defence?

“The defence caved in and there was nothing he could do. Two penalties and that weakened the confidence of the team,” Akpeyi told New Telegraph from his base in South Africa.

Speaking further, the former Enugu Rangers keeper who recently returned to action after missing the back-to-back matches against Cameroon said the fans should always learn to appreciate the team adding that losing is part of the game.

“Gigi Buffon conceded four goals against Real Madrid in the final of last season’s Champions League and does not make him a bad goalkeeper. What gives a keeper confidence is a good defence. We had a full complement of our defence against Cameroon and we saw the results unlike when we lost against South Africa.”

He added: “Ezenwa deserves a commendation for emerging as the best keeper of the tournament. The team did their best and should be appreciated even though Nigerians would have preferred them winning the trophy but it is part of football.”

