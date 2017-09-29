[…] FAAC: FG, states, LGs share N637.7bn for Sept […]

The three tiers of government – federal, states and local government councils – have shared N637.704 billion being revenue allocation in September. The sum shared comprised of Value Added Tax (VAT), Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) and Company Income Tax (CIT). The amount was higher than N467.852 billion shared by the three tiers of government in August. The Accountant-General of the Federation, Ahmed Idris, confirmed the figures yesterday in Abuja during the Federation Accounts Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting.

Of the amount shared, gross statutory revenue component received during the month was N550.992 billion, an amount higher than the N387.319 billion received in previous month by N163.673 billion. Of net statutory shared, the Federal Government got highest allocation in the sum of N260.609 billion, followed by states, N132.184 billion and the combined 774 local government councils got N101.908 billion, while oil-producing states shared N41.977 billion. According to the AGF, “Total revenue statutory gross is N550.992 billion, there is also an element of VAT of N86.712 billion, making it a total of N637.704 billion.

“And this figure is distributed among the threetiers of government after deduction of relevant cost of collection due to the revenue generating agencies. “On the whole, the Federal Government, out of the gross statutory revenue, got N263.609 billion, states received N132.184 billion and local governments received N101.908 billion.

“On the whole, it is evident from the records and from what we have distributed today that the figure distributed this month is, by far, greater than the distribution for the previous month by N169,852 billion.”

He said there was also an element of value added tax that was generated to the tune of N86.712 billion, which was distributed among the three-tiers of government. He said the Federal Government got N12.87 billion; state governments got N41.622 billion, while the local governments got N29.135 billion, “making a total of N83.244 billion; that is after deduction of cost of collection.”

Idris said that the balance in Excess Crude Account (ECA) stood at $2.309 billion as at September 27, 2017, adding that, “there is also the excess Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT) of $68 million.” Giving further insights, the AGF attributed significant increase in the revenue shared in the month under review to increase in CIT and PPT.

“There was a decrease in the average price of crude oil from $51.05 to $50.44 per barrel, but because of significant increase in export volume by 0.85 million barrels, export sales revenue for the federation increased by $41 million.

