Falconets off to Dar es Salaam,promise victory

Nigeria’s U-20 women football team Falconets, will go all out for victory in Sunday’s 2018 FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup qualifying first round, second leg match against their Tanzanian counterparts in Dar es Salaam. A contingent of 18 players and eight technical and backroom staff, led by NFF Executive Committee member, Babagana Kalli, departed from the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja on Thursday aboard an Ethiopian Airline flight. They are scheduled to connect Dar es Salaam from Addis Ababa in the early hours of Friday.

A goal by wing back Lilian Tule and a brace from Rasheedat Ajibade saw the Falconets winning the first leg 3-0 at the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium penultimate weekend – comfortable cushion for the two –time World Cup silver medallists to approach the return leg with confidence. Coach Chris Danjuma told thenff.com before departure from Abuja: “We won the first leg 3-0 but that does not mean we will rest on our oars. We should have won more comfortably but threw away a number of chances.”

