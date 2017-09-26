Fani-Kayode loses bid to transfer alleged N4.6bn fraud case to Abuja 

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has lost out in his bid to transfer the hearing of an alleged N4.6 billion fraud charge slammed on him and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The anti-graft agency had on May 15 re-arraigned Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Esther Nenadi Usman, one, Danjuma Yusuf and a company, John Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited, before Justice Mohammed Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a 17-count charge of alleged fraud.

Their re-arraignment came two months after another judge of the court, Justice Muslim Sule Hassan, recused himself from the case.

The former minister had earlier requested the transfer of the case to Abuja while it was still pending before Justice Hassan.

Arguing the same application before Justice Aikawa, Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN), said the court lacked the jurisdiction to try the case in Lagos.

Quakers argued that the facts of the case indicated that all the transactions upon which his client was charged to the court took place in Abuja.

He added that apart from the fact that the defendant resides in Abuja, he is also currently undergoing trial in another case over there.

However, EFCC’s lawyer, Rotimi Oyedepo, in his submissions, urged the court to reject the application saying it was only a ploy by the defendant to delay the hearing of the case.

He argued that the instruments of transactions, including cheques and receipts were recovered in Lagos while the financial institutions used in the transactions also have their head offices in Lagos. He also added that 13 out of the 17 prosecution witnesses were also residing in Lagos.

Oyedepo said Fani-Kayode had already lost out in his bid because the Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, had re-assigned the case to another judge in the Lagos Division following the withdrawal of Justice Hassan.

He said: “The consequence of the alleged offence of money laundering is not limited to Abuja, but the entire federation. All the instruments of transaction were brought by Zenith Bank in Lagos.

However, in a ruling on the application on Tuesday , Justice Aikawa agreed with the prosecution that some transactions that led to the suit were indeed conducted in Lagos.

The judge further noted the case was transferred to his court by the immediate past Chief Judge of the Federal High Court, Justice Ibrahim Auta, following the withdrawal of Justice Hassan, who had earlier presided over it.

“There is therefore no justification for the case to be transferred to Abuja. The application is lacking in merit and it is hereby dismissed”, Justice Aikawa held.

After the dismissal of the application, the judge also in another ruling, admitted the two receipts acknowledging cash payments of N24million and N6million by Fani-Kayode to the first prosecution witness, Idowu Olusegun, a media consultant.

The move to tender the two receipts was at the last hearing of the matter, opposed to by Quakers on the ground that the documents were not originals.

Further hearing in the trial has been adjourned till Wednesday for cross-examination of the witness by Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN).

The EFCC in the charge marked FHC/L/C/251c/2016, accused the defendants of conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering.

Some of the counts in the charge read as thus:

“That you, NNENADI ESTHER USMAN, FEMI FANI-KAYODE, DANJUMAN YUSUF AND JOINTRUST DIMENTIONS NIGERIA LTD on or about the 8th day of January, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court conspired amongst yourselves to indirectly retain the sum of N1,500, 000,000.00 (One Billion, Five Hundred Million Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: stealing, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 18(a) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.

“That you, NNENADI ESTHER USMAN, DANJUMAN YUSUF AND JOINTRUST DIMENTIONS NIGERIA LTD on or about the 9th day of January, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court in Nigeria indirectly retained the sum of N300,000,000.00 (Three Hundred Million Naira ) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: corruption, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.

“That you, NNENADI ESTHER USMAN, DANJUMAN YUSUF AND JOINTRUST DIMENTIONS NIGERIA LTD on or about the 13th day of January, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court in Nigeria indirectly retained the sum of N400,000,000.00 (Four Hundred Million Naira ) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: corruption, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.

“That you, FEMI FANI-KAYODE on or about the 2nd February, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court in Nigeria directly retained the sum of N350,000,000.00 (Three Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: stealing, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.

“That you, FEMI FANI-KAYODE on or about the 19th day of February, 2015, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court in Nigeria directly retained the sum of N250,000,000.00 (Two Hundred and Fifty Million Naira) which sum you reasonably ought to have known forms part of the proceeds of an unlawful act to wit: stealing, and you thereby committed an offence contrary to Section 15(2)(d) of the Money Laundering (Prohibition) (Amendment) Act, 2012 and punishable under Section 15(3) & 4 of the same Act.