Fani-Kayode loses bid to transfer case to Abuja

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, has lost out in his bid to transfer hearing of an alleged N4.6 billion fraud charge slammed on him and three others by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the Abuja Division of the Federal High Court.

The anti-graft agency had on May 15 re-arraigned Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Esther Nenadi Usman, one Danjuma Yusuf and a company, John Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited, before Justice Mohammed Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a 17-count charge of alleged fraud.

Their re-arraignment came two months after another judge of the court, Justice Muslim Sule Hassan, recused himself from the case. The former minister had earlier requested the transfer of the case to Abuja while it was still pending before Justice Hassan. Arguing the same application before Justice Aikawa, Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN), said the court lacked the jurisdiction to try the case in Lagos. Quakers argued that the facts of the case indicated that all the transactions upon which his client was charged to the court took place in Abuja.

