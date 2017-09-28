Fani-Kayode: PDP owes me N24m, witness tells court

Akeem Nafiu

A media consultant, Idowu Olusegun, yesterday told Justice Mohammed Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is indebted to him to the tune of N24 million.

Olusegun, who is a prosecution witness in the on-going trial of a former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode and three others over alleged N4.6 billion fraud, said that the debt was his consultancy fee for the posters and fliers he printed for the re-election bid of former President Goodluck Jonathan.

While being cross-examined by Fani-Kayode’s lawyer, Norrison Quakers (SAN), the witness said he got the contract for his firm, Paste Posters Company Ltd, through one, Aderemi Ajidahun, who was then working at the PDP Campaign Organization office.

“I secured the contract of consultancy and printing of posters for the PDP through Mr. Aderemi Ajidahun, who in turn linked me up with one, Mr. Oke, who was at the PDP headquarters”, he said.

According to Olusegun, he had reached an agreement with the organization whose office is situated at 14B, Samora Micheal Avenue, Asokoro FCT, for the sum of N24 million for media consultancy services.

He said that a further negotiation was reached in which N50 would be paid for each size of A2 posters, while N20 would be paid for each size of A4 fliers.

Olusegun told the court that after the printing job for the posters and fliers was done, he was invited to the office of the organization, and given N30 million in cash by Mr. Oke.

“Mr. Oke was the person we liaised with all through the transaction and I received cash payments of the total sum of N30 million from him for the execution of the contract.

“I later issued the PDP Campaign Organization with the receipt of payment. However, Mr. Oke did not pay us all our money. He only paid us for the printing of posters and fliers. We are still being owed N24 million for media consultancy till date”, the witness said.

Responding to another question, the witness claimed he has been in the business for 14 years and that he had no dealings with Fani-Kayode throughout the period he was executing the PDP contract.

Further hearing in the trial has been adjourned to Nov. 20.

The anti-graft agency had on May 15 re-arraigned Fani-Kayode; a former Minister of State for Finance, Mrs Esther Nenadi Usman, one Danjuma Yusuf and a company, John Trust Dimensions Nigeria Limited, before Justice Mohammed Aikawa of a Federal High Court in Lagos on a 17-count charge of alleged fraud.

Their re-arraignment came two months after another judge of the court, Justice Muslim Sule Hassan, recused himself from the case.

The EFCC, in the charge marked FHC/L/C/251c/2016, accused the defendants of conspiracy, unlawful retention of proceeds of theft and money laundering.

