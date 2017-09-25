Fayemi, Ajimobi, Amosun, others for Adegbenro lecture

Top government officials and key players in the private sector will gather in Ibadan on Wednesday at the third annual programme of Dauda Adegbenro Foundation to discuss transparency in the extractive industries. The event, holding at the University of Ibadan, has at its theme: “Transparency in the Extractive Industries: Driving wealth creation and sustainable revenue as solution to economic recession.

”to a statement at the weekend by organisers of the event, the occasion, to be chaired by Minister of Solid Minerals Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, has Oyo State Governor, Senator Abiola Ajimobi as chief host and his Ogun State counterpart, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, as a special guest of honour. Executive Secretary, Nigerian Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (NEITI), Mr. Waziri Adio, will be the lead speaker at the annual lecture.

Dr. Doyin Salami of Lagos Business School and Head of Geology Department, University of Ibadan, Prof. Olugbenga Ajayi Ehinola are among other panellists to join Adio to discuss the topical issue. Among other important guests expected at the lecture are the Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed and a former managing director, Guaranty Trust Bank, Mr. Fola Adeola.

The Dauda Adegbenro Foundation was set up in 2013 by prominent Nigerians to immortalise the late former Premier of the defunct Western Region during the turbulent first republic, Alhaji Dauda Adegbenro. Adegbenro was a forthright, brave and transparent politician who demonstrated unflinching loyalty to democratic ideals at a troubled period in Nigeria’s history and throughout his lifetime.

