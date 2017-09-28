Fayose blasts EFCC for arresting his Fiance Commissioner

Ekiti State Government has described the arrest by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) of the State Commissioner for

Finance, Chief Toyin Ojo and the Accountant General, Mrs Yemisi Owolabi as a further demonstration of the anti-corruption agency’s irresponsibility, saying; “The EFCC is obviously living up to its status as the attack-dog of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government, but Ekiti State government under Governor Ayodele Fayose cannot be intimidated.”

Special Assistant to the State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said in a statement issued on Thursday that “it is obvious that the hawks around President Muhammadu Buhari are afraid of Governor Ayodele Fayose’s declaration to contest the presidential election in 2019, hence the usual panicky measure of arresting government officials in Ekiti on the day of his declaration, with the view to embark on another round of media trial against the governor and his government.”

The government said “it is funny that the EFCC, in the bid to carry out its usual hatchet job against Governor Fayose, failed to take into

cognizance the subsisting court order, which forbids any official of the Ekiti State government from being arrested by the EFCC. Up till

today, the court order has not been appealed and it subsists.”

The government challenged the EFCC to tell Nigerians what has been done to loads of petitions written against the immediate past APC

government of Dr Kayode Fayemi, asking; “What has the EFCC done to those involved in the grass-cutting scam and the $43 million Ikoyi

scam?”

The government said; “It is so funny and laughable that these characters in the APC government can’t even disappoint for once by being unpredictable.

“Like we have said before, the game plan of those who want power in Ekiti State by force as well as those who do not want anyone to speak

against President Buhari, that they see as a god, is to stifle Ekiti State government and make it impossible for the government to carry out its responsibilities.

“However, the EFCC and its collaborators should know that we have threaded this path before and we, in the government of Ekiti State won’t be intimidated by the irresponsibility of a federal government anti-corruption agency that has come to see itself as an instrument of harassing, oppressing, intimidating and coercing perceived opposition figures.

“On this one, let us tell these agents of the devil in the EFCC and those they are working for that as usual, they have taken on a wrong customer. This is because the more they run after Governor Fayose, the more they hit their heads on the Rock of Ages and get themselves

fatally injured.”

