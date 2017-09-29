Fayose: I’ll defeat Buhari in 2019

Gov: I’ve penchant for defeating incumbents

Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State has vowed to defeat President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 if the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gives him the ticket. Fayose, who declared his interest to contest the PDP presidential primaries in Abuja yesterday, said he has the penchant for defeating incumbents, and is confident of defeating Buhari. He urged Nigerians to reject politicians who are not bold enough to declare their ambition early enough for people to access their capability for such office.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has fixed February 16, 2019 for the presidential election. The commission is yet to react whether Fayose has breached any electoral law by declaring his intention to run for the presidency now. Chief Press Secretary to the INEC Chairman, Rotimi Oyekanmi, declined to comment on the matter.

Fayose’s declaration appeared to have run counter to the PDP’s zoning arrangement for 2019. The party has zoned its presidential ticket for 2019 to the North, and the chairmanship to the South. National Publicity Secretary of the National Caretaker Committee, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, could not respond to calls placed through his mobile phone. Adeyeye had told a news medium that Fayose was wasting his time, adding that the zoning arrangement as approved at the National Convention, still stands.

But Fayose said the constitution of the Federal Republic guarantees every Nigerian the democratic right to contest for presidency. He also said zoning is only a gentleman agreement which does not foreclose anyone from participating in the process. According to him, his ambition to contest the 2019 presidential election is without prejudice to the party’s position on the zoning of presidency to the North, and challenged politicians from the zone who are interested in the presidential race to come forward and declare. He stated that Nigerians would no longer accept a packaged president.

“I am a supporter of competence and capacity, especially now that this country needs young and able leaders that can take our country out of this present state of hopelessness. “Most importantly, despite that the party has zoned the presidency to the North, it may interest you that no one has come out in this manner to show interest and our party should not wait or beg anyone to fly its flag.

“Do we now say that if no one comes out from the North, the party won’t have a candidate? What are my brothers from the North waiting for? I challenge them that if truly they deserve this zoning, they should come out,” he said. Apparently referring to the Chairman of the National Caretaker Committee, Senator Ahmed Makarfi, who is believed to be nursing presidential ambition, Fayose declared: “To most of them in the current party executive, I want to challenge all of them to the field. Most of you are governors at different time; you want us to work for you and you come and chop it, no way.” The governor said PDP needs to field a strong candidate with right disposition to win the 2019 presidential election.

“When I was contesting for the governorship in Ekiti State, they were about 22 aspirants, but I defeated them all to become governor. “The party needs a candidate like me with a penchant for defeating the incumbents in electoral contests. “This David, Fayose will defeat Goliath. In Jesus name I will defeat this Goliath for Nigerians. God will capture the arrestors of today and they will be arrested tomorrow. “I do not stand before Nigerians today to present myself as one with the answers to all our national questions.

Rather, I present myself as one with the required knowledge, understanding, competence and, above all, the political will to coordinate the human and material resources that we have in abundance to achieve national greatness,” he said.

The governor also tackled the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) for incompetence and poor governance, adding that the nation’s economy has recorded its second worst investment inflow in 10 years under its watch.

“Like they lied to win election, the APC government of President Buhari has been deceitful for over two years and an end must come to this deceptive government by 2019. “My party leaders, standing before you is Peter (The Rock) Ayodele Fayose, the man already destined by God to take Nigeria out of the present political and economic stagnations. “You are all witnesses to my commitment to this party in this difficult period, where I have demonstrated uncommon courage that makes me stand out as capable of leading our country at this time.

“Our economy will be revived and returned to the path of progress that it was before we had the misfortune of having these clueless people in power. We will ensure diversification of the economy through agriculture, adequate supply of power and massive industrialization, thereby creating employment for our youths,” Fayose promised.

A former Minister of Aviation, Chief Femi Fani- Kayode praised Fayose’s uncommon courage, outspokenness and indefatiable approach to the cause of equity and fairness in the affairs of the country. He described the governor as a trusted ally who cares much about the down-trodden and does not support oppression of the weak. Former Deputy Governor of Osun State, Senator Iyola Omisore said Fayose has shown himself as a man of courage who can change the state of things in the country for the better.

Former Ogun State governor, Otunba Gbanga Daniel, came briefly at the occasion, but did not make any comment. Jigawa State governor, Alhaji Sule Lamido, however, said Fayose was exercising his constitutional right.

Lamido, who is running for the presidency on the PDP platform, said he has nothing against Fayose’s ambition. President of Southern Kaduna Patriotic Forum, Nick Usman, said Fayose is a man of courage and forthrightness.

“No matter the blackmail, no matter what they would do to stop you, the Middle Belt Forum will be there for you,” he assured him. Also speaking, Alhaji Yayadi Baba from Gombe State said that he believes that if Fayose becomes the president, he would perform better. “I, therefore, recommend him to Nigerians as the next president,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...